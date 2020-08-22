Cork City make long journey home after disappointing defeat to Derry

League of Ireland: Derry City 3 Cork City 1

Cork City's recent good run was brought to an end at the Brandywell last night, the Rebel Army failing to defend an early lead against Derry City.

Facing a 600 miles round-trip, Neale Fenn's side will certainly not have appreciated the long journey home as they must now prepare to back to back trips to Dublin in both the FAI Cup and league.

The visitors conceded two goals in as many minutes during the early stages of the second half, strikes which would prove to cost them dearly.

Boasting a more or less fully fit squad, Fenn introduced his latest signing, Connor Simpson, on loan from Preston North End, and the tall striker played his part in the opening goal.

Derry were caught cold after just three minutes and, not for the first time, the 'Candystripes' failed to defend a set-piece situation.

The visitotrs won-a corner on the right flank when Rob Slevin was upended. Kevin O'Connor floated the ball into the danger area where debutante, Connor Simpson, challenged Derry keeper Peter Cherrie.

The keeper failed to make contact with the ball and the well placed Joseph Olowu poked it home from close range.

The goal stung the home side into action and while Walter Figueira failed to get his head to a cross from Colm Horgan, Derry went so close to levelling matters in the 14th minute.

Following a flowing move from defence, Adam Hammill fed the ball into the path of Ibrahim Meite, the striker nutmegged Cork captain, Alan Bennett but his shot across the face of goal crashed off the upright.

Cork lost the service of their goalscorer, Olowu after 33 minutes, the central defender appearing to have sustained a hamstring injury with Ronan Hurley called into the action from the bench.

On the stroke of half time Derry were denied again when Mark McNulty pulled off a superb full length diving save when turning Figueira's curling effort around his post.

Dylan McGlade of Cork City in action against Eoin Toal of Derry City

However, in the 50th minute Ciaran Coll floated the ball deep into the back post and when McNulty fumbled, Figueira's shot was deflected into the net off the body of a defender.

And two minutes later Derry moved into the driving seat which saw Cork heads drop.

Former City midfielder, Conor McCormack burst into the Cork half before feeding Meite and when the striker's effort was blocked, the ball rebounded into the path of Adam Hammill who gleefully drove it home from six yards.

Derry substitute Stephen Mallon went close to ending this game as a contest when he thundered a shot off the Cork upright in the 83rd minute when set-up by James Akintunde.

And as the game drew to a close Simpson got his head to a cross from the right forcing Cherrie into a vital save, the Derry keeper diving low to scramble the ball clear.

In what proved a fascinating finish, Cork were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the Derry penalty area during injury time but O'Connor failed to hit the target with his strike.

Seconds later McNulty pulled off a superb save with an outstretched foot to deflect Akintunde's shot wide of his goal.

And in the final moments, Dylan McGlade tried a low shot from distance during injury time before Derry striker, Akintunde stroked the ball home to secure the points.

Derry City : Cherrie; Horgan, Toal, Cole, Coll; McCormack, Thomson (Harkin, 82); Figueira (Mallon, 75) , Malone, Hammill (Akintunde, 66); Meite (Dunwoody, 66).

Cork City: McNulty; Olowu (Hurley, 33), Bennett, O'Connor; Fleming, Coleman, Ochieng (McGlade, 84), Slevin (Morrissey, 60); Simpson, Dalling, Fenwick (Dinanga, 60).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Monaghan).