FAI to plead case to NPHET ahead of Sofia trip

Bulgaria have omitted Covid-19 victim Kiril Despodov from their squad to face Ireland in next month's Uefa Nations League Group B4 opener.

Uefa informed both associations on Wednesday that the fixture on September 3 will proceed at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Stadium despite Bulgaria’s high case rate of coronavirus. Hungary and Greece are on standby as potential neutral countries.

A further complication for the FAI is Bulgaria’s absence from the Irish government’s green list, necessitating a 14-day quarantine for manager Stephen Kenny and his players upon their return.

Interim chief executive Gary Owens remains confident of a derogation being provided by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to facilitate Kenny having his strongest squad available for the visit of Finland to the Aviva Stadium on September 6.

In a bid to plead their case for an unprecedented exemption in the Covid era, the FAI submitted a protocol detailing their travel itinerary complying with Uefa’s ‘bubble’ restrictions.

A reduced party of 45 personnel would travel on the eve of the game by charter to Sofia, remaining in their hotel except for the match itself. A decision is expected by the weekend.

Despodov, Bulgaria’s player of the year in 2018, contracted the virus while in his homeland, according to a statement released by his club Cagliari. The attacker is currently asymptomatic and self-isolating.

Regulars Vasil Bozhikov (Slovan Bratislava, Slovakia), Kristian Dimitrov (Hajduk Split, Croatia), Strahil Popov (Hatayspor, Turkey), Georgi Kostadinov (Arsenal Tula, Russia) Bozhidar Kraev (Midtjylland, Denmark) have made the cut.

Two recent exports will also assemble in Sofia next week. Rangers target Christian Malinov opted to join OH Leuven from CSKA Sofia while captain of their rivals Levski Sofia, Ivan Goranoc, also moved to Belgium by joining Charleroi.

Manager Georgi Dermendzhiev will next week unveil the remainder of his squad, all of whom will be drawn from home-based clubs.