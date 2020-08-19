Serge Gnabry proves deadly as Munich march into Champions League final

Arsene Wenger had a reputation as a coach who could spot and develop talented youngsters, so the mystery as to how he let Serge Gnabry slip through Arsenal's fingers deepened last night as the young German fired Bayern Munich into the Champions League final after a 3-0 win over Lyon.

Bayern will meet Paris Saint Germain in Sunday's final primarily because of the brilliance of Gnabry, who scored twice in the space of 15 first-half minutes just as it looked like Lyon were going to upset the odds. Robert Lewandowski’s late goal was mere icing on the cake for Bayern, who struggled in the opening stages and certainly cannot afford to show the same defensive uncertainty they offered Lyon at the start of the game.

The humble French side, who had seen off Juventus and Manchester City in the past week, started the stronger in Lisbon and it would have been no injustice if they had been two goals ahead by the time Gnabry opened the scoring. Lyon captain Memphis Depay hit the sidenetting in the fourth minute after rounding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and then Karl Toko Ikambe hit the post when it looked easier to score in the 17th minute.

And just as night follows day, Lyon's profligacy at one end was punished at the other, as Bayern's big red machine, and Gnabry in particular, clicked into gear. The young winger had barely had a touch during the opening 15 minutes, but when he finally got involved, he was devastating and decisive.

His first goal was all about superb technical skills, his second owed everything to his drive. When Joshua Kimmich clipped a forward pass down the right side in the 18th minute there was little goal threat until Gnabry killed the ball and cut inside with his first touch. His second, third and fourth touches took him on a mazy run across the edge of Lyon's penalty area until he reached the centre of the 'D' whereupon he curled an unstoppable shot with his left foot past Anthony Lopes and into the far corner of goal.

It was breathtaking in its brilliance, and knocked the wind out of Lyon, who had been the better side up to that point. Thiago Alcantara, so often the heartbeat of the Munich midfield, was struggling to connect with his passes, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller were barely involved, and Bayern's defence looked exposed by the pace and precision of Lyon's counter-attacks in that opening quarter of an hour.

Depay was sent clear on goal by Max Caquaret, but put his shot wide after going round Neuer, and then Ikambe hit the bnase of the post after getting past Munich's speedy left back Alphonso Davies.

But Gnabry's goal changed everything and Lyon did not threaten again until the start of the second-half, by which time the game was effectively over. Gnabry did the damage again, not only nicking the ball off Maxwel Cornet's toes to start the attack, but following up after Lewandowski somehow failed to bundle Ivan Perisic's low cross into the net. Lopez foiled the Polish striker on the goalline, but Gnabry was on hand to drill home from close range for his ninth goal in his ninth game of this Champions League campaign.

It was tough on Lyon, who had taken the game to the German champions. And although they created chances by using their pace on both flanks, they failed to take their chances. Cornet, so brilliant going forward against City, was limited in his forays because he had to keep an eye on Gnabry, as another potential threat disappeared.

Rudy Garcia made changes at half-time, and again Lyon had chances early in the half. Brazilian defender Marcelo headed the ball straight at Neuer from Depay's corner, and then the keeper made a good save with his legs to deny Ikambe when the winger was put through on goal by Houssem Aouar.

Garcia made more changes in a bid to get back into the game. Moussa Dembele, scorer of two late goals against City, replaced Depay but made little difference.

Hans-Dieter Flick shuffled his pack too, with Gnabry withdrawn 15 minutes from the end, his job done. Phillippe Coutinho replaced him, and the man on loan from Barcelona put the ball into the net only to be given offside ten minutes from time.

Soon afterwards Lewandowski scored his now customary goal, heading Kimmich's free-kick into the net from six yards for his 55th goal of an incredible season.

From that point it was just a matter of running down the clock and ensuring Flick's first-choice players will be fit and fresh to face PSG in the final on Sunday.

Bayern will probably be favourites again, but will be vulnerable to the pace and power of the Parisian side's attack if they leave themselves open to the same sort of chances Lyon squandered. It is hard to believe a forward three with the quality of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel di Maria would spurn the opportunities presented last night to Depay and Ikambe.

But if Lewandowski, Muller and most importantly Gnabry show their best form again, who would bet against Bayern Munich lifting Europe's premier trophy for the sixth time?

BAYERN MUNICH (4-2-3-1): Neuer 7; Kimmich 7, Boateng 6 (Sule 46), Alaba 7, Davies 7; Goretzka 6 (Pavard 82), Thiago 7 (Tolisso 82); Gnabry 9 (Coutinho 75), Muller 6, Perisic 6 (Coman 63); Lewandowski 7

LYON (3-5-2): Lopes 7; Denayer 6, Marcelo 6, Marcal 6 (Cherki 73); Dubois 6 (Tete 67), Caqueret 7, Bruno Guimaraes 6 (Mendes 46) , Aouar 7, Cornet 6; Ekambi 5 (Reine-Adelaide 67), Depay 6 (Dembele 58).

Referee: Antonio Miguel Lahoz (Spain).