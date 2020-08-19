At 17, Bayern's Alphonso Davies is already the ultimate full-back in world football 

There are more glaringly obvious contrasts between Bayern Munich and Barcelona than their treatment of a then-17-year-old Alphonso Davies, given the events of the last week. The chasmic six-goal margin between the two teams. The diametrically opposite approach to squad-building. The ability of Bayern to bring young players up to their level and Barcelona’s to drag them down to theirs. Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz may have witnessed Barcelona’s darkest night, but it has been years since the sun truly shone. This was not the death of their philosophical, structural arrogance - self-inflicted via a thousand cuts - but its funeral.

Still, Davies is a convenient test case. Minutes after Bayern’s remarkably accomplished teenager beat Barcelona players as if skipping carefree through a spring meadow and assisted his side’s fifth goal, the damnation began. Hristo Stoichkov had recommended Davies to Barcelona but was dismissed by president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Bartomeu’s argument in five words: “He is Canadian, no thanks.”

And so Bayern stepped in, unperturbed by something as ridiculous (and frankly xenophobic) as a player’s nationality. Davies became the most expensive MLS export in history in June 2018, making the journey the following January. Only Alexandre Pato in 2007 has ever cost more at 17. Barcelona’s loss, Bayern’s gain. Just as last Friday, Barcelona’s deserved embarrassment too.

Even now, still impossibly young for such maturity on such a stage, it hardly feels like wild hyperbole to describe Davies as one of the best left-backs in the world. He might occasionally struggle defensively and get dragged infield to allow an opposition winger to blindside him, but then Bayern often aren’t required to do much defending. Converted from a winger after arriving in Germany, he has surprised coaches in Munich with his stamina, technical skill, and willingness to learn. The speed was never in doubt. It is as if Davies was created in homage to the modern full-back blueprint.

Davies’ subsequent rise to prominence has been assisted not just by Bayern’s dominance under Hansi Flick this season but their style. He ostensibly plays not as a left-back but Bayern’s entire left side. Against Lyon, Ivan Perisic was nominally picked as a left-sided forward but was expected to drift infield Davies to overlap. His average touch position was close to halfway. It will be interesting to see how Leroy Sane fits into that plan, but you suspect Flick will find a way.

When Bayern did lose possession with Davies high up the pitch, David Alaba slid over from central defence to fill the gap. Bayern were happy to play two vs two against Lyon’s attackers, and must guard against the same issue on Sunday - Neymar and Kylian Mbappe may not be as profligate. But these are the foundation on which excellent football matches are built.

If that multi-functional role - attacker, defender, dribbler, crosser, tackler - requires extraordinary energy and positional awareness, Davies’ pace affords him recovery time. Only three players in the Bundesliga this season made more sprints; Davies only started 24 of a possible 34 league matches.

This all sounds quite easy, doesn’t it? A list of checkpoints is handed to both wealthy club - scout player, offer for player, sign player - and individual - move to new club, train in expected role, perform in expected role. Every club gets things wrong, but no matter - there’s plenty of money to spare. Every young player makes mistakes and suffers lapses in concentration and behaviour, but no matter again. Bayern have played 20 Bundesliga and Champions League matches in 2020 and won exactly half of them by more than three goals. In those circumstances, errors and missteps are easily swallowed up. It’s easier to fit in around such majesty.

But surely the opposite might also be true: Make a mistake at Bayern and it sticks out. It isn’t Davies’ pace, dribbling, or situational awareness that is most impressive - although they all seem pretty exceptional - but his acclimatisation. At the age of 18 he moved to a new club in a new country on a new continent expecting to be gradually eased into the first-team picture and quickly ended up playing a new position and being thrust into the starting XI. Only two players younger than him have started 20 matches in one of the top five European leagues this season. Nobody younger has started six Champions League matches.

From Vancouver Whitecaps winger to probable Champions League final starter in the space of 22 months. Every giant step taken in his stride. The most emphatic compliment to Davies is that this extraordinarily rapid ascent seems so expected in hindsight when you watch him play. Next weekend, he could become the youngest defender to win the European Cup in the competition’s history. And he’s only just getting started.