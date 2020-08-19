Manchester City extend veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson’s loan deal from Derby

Manchester City extend veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson’s loan deal from Derby
Scott Carson.
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 20:32 PM
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have extended the loan deal of veteran Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson by another season.

The 34-year-old originally moved to the Etihad Stadium on a year-long loan from the Rams last summer.

Former West Brom and Liverpool keeper Carson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Carson, capped four times by England, was back-up to Ederson and the now-departed Claudio Bravo last season.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Scott the best of luck throughout the next 12 months at the club,” read a club statement.

Chile international Bravo left the club on Tuesday and his place as second-choice keeper at City could be taken by Zack Steffen.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf and may return from his stint in the Bundesliga to push for a first-team place under Guardiola.

Read More

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman insists he wants Lionel Messi to stay

More in this section

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Sheffield United complete signing of Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Spain Soccer Barcelona Koeman New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman insists he wants Lionel Messi to stay
Aaron Ramsdale File Photo Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale undergoes Sheffield United medical
man cityplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up