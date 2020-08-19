Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale undergoes Sheffield United medical

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is undergoing a medical at former club Sheffield United ahead of an £18.5million move, the PA news agency understands.

England Under-21 international Ramsdale has also been linked with Aston Villa, but the Blades are the only club to have submitted a bid to the relegated Cherries.

If the deal is completed, 22-year-old Ramsdale will return to Bramall Lane, where he began his career.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, pictured, reluctantly sold Aaron Ramsdale to Bournemouth in 2017 (Glyn Kirk/PA)

He moved from United to the Vitality Stadium in 2017 for £800,000 and went on to play 37 times in the Premier League for Bournemouth, having made his debut against Chris Wilder’s side last August.

United boss Wilder is in the market for a new keeper after loanee Dean Henderson, who on Wednesday wrote a tribute to the Blades, returned to parent club Manchester United.

Henderson wrote on Twitter: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at @sheffieldunited for the last two years. Winning promotion to the Premier League with my brothers and having the season we had this season is something I will never forget.

“I would like to thank the manager, my teammates, the backroom staff and of course, the fans, who have been unbelievable towards to me.

“I will look back at the last two years as an important chapter in my career and more than anything, I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to learn and develop with such a class group of lads.”

Bournemouth rejected an initial bid of around £12m from the South Yorkshire club for Ramsdale.

The Cherries originally hoped to hold on to the player, despite their five-year top-flight stay coming to an end.

But Stoke-born Ramsdale, voted Bournemouth supporters’ player of the year for the 2019-20 campaign, is understood to be keen on the move to continue his career in the Premier League.

The £18.5m fee includes the 15% sell-on clause United inserted into the initial deal between the two clubs.

Ramsdale is set to become the second player sold by the Cherries since relegation, following Nathan Ake’s £40m switch to Manchester City.