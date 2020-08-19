Ronald Koeman gets two-season deal as Barcelona manager

Former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman has been appointed the Catalan club's new manager.

The Holland boss had been heavily linked to the role since Barca were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Quique Setien was relieved of his duties on Monday

A statement on the club’s official website said: “FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first-team coach until 30 June 2022.”

Koeman spent six years as a player at the Nou Camp and scored the winning goal in the European Cup final against Sampdoria in 1992.

LaLiga is set to return on September 12, which gives Koeman only a short amount of time to appoint a new boss and start rebuilding an ageing squad.

