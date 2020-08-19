Ronald Koeman gets two-season deal as Barcelona manager

Former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman has been appointed the Catalan club's new manager
Ronald Koeman gets two-season deal as Barcelona manager
Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 10:38 AM

Former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman has been appointed the Catalan club's new manager.

The Holland boss had been heavily linked to the role since Barca were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Quique Setien was relieved of his duties on Monday

A statement on the club’s official website said: “FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first-team coach until 30 June 2022.”

Koeman spent six years as a player at the Nou Camp and scored the winning goal in the European Cup final against Sampdoria in 1992.

LaLiga is set to return on September 12, which gives Koeman only a short amount of time to appoint a new boss and start rebuilding an ageing squad.

More to follow




More in this section

b9cdfeca-6294-481a-a2f9-621ab8e0b1cf.jpg Football rumours from the media: Chelsea looking to put final touches on Kai Havertz deal
Paris Saint Germain Training Session and Press Conference - Old Trafford Thiago Silva wants to finish his PSG career with Champions League glory
Celtic v KR Reykjavik - UEFA Champions League - Qualifying - First Round - Celtic Park Celtic put six past KR Reykjavik in Champions League first qualifying round win

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up