Cooper’s late show stuns Waterford
18 August 2020; Oluwatunmise Sobowale of Waterford reacts after Ronan Coughlan of Sligo Rovers scored his side's goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Waterford at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 22:01 PM
Liam Maloney

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 2 Waterford FC 1 

Substitute Alex Cooper's stunning free-kick in the third minute of second-half stoppage time broke Waterford hearts at The Showgrounds as Sligo Rovers bounced back from their away loss to Cork City.

It appeared John Sheridan's side would hold out for a draw only to be stung at the death by Cooper, whose sweet dead ball finish secured Sligo's third win since the season resumed.

Sligo deserved their win, however, as they dominated the second-half. Ronan Coughlan became more prominent, so too Ryan De Vries.

It was Coughlan who levelled matters in the 76th minute – for his third goal of the campaign – when he converted from close-range from a Jesse Devers cross.

Waterford, who led for three-quarters of this contest, were denied a second goal by the woodwork five minutes before Coughlan pounced. Tyreke Wilson curled a free-kick over the Sligo wall but the shot was almost too perfect – the ball smacked off the underside of the crossbar and bounced back into play.

But Sligo also struck the woodwork in the second period as midfielder David Cawley guided a header against the post from Ronan Coughlan's tempting delivery after 60 minutes.

The visitors were the better side during the first-half – full-back Tunmise Sobowale was especially impressive – and they took a 16th minute lead when Sobowale cut in from the right and unselfishly squared the ball for Michael O'Connor, who calmly slotted home.

But Waterford, who earlier went close with a firm shot from Kurtis Byrne, didn't really create much after going in front. The loss of defender Sam Bone through injury just before half-time was a blow.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks (Noone 62), Kane, Penninkangas, Donelon; Devers (Cooper 81), Cawley, Morahan, De Vries; Coughlan, Ogedi-Ozokwe. 

WATERFORD: Ryan; Sobowale, Bone (O'Keefe 45+3), Davidson, McCourt, Wilson; Longbottom (Fitzgerald 83), Weir, Smith; O'Connor (Martin 88), Byrne. 

Referee: Damien MacGraith.

