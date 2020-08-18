Liverpool to carry on with training camp in Austria amid positive test reports

Liverpool to carry on with training camp in Austria amid positive test reports
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 19:21 PM
Ian Parker, PA

Liverpool will continue with their pre-season training camp in Austria as planned amid reports that a member of the travelling party has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League champions are training for the new campaign in Saalfelden in the Salzburg region, where local media outlets reported that an unnamed member of the group has tested positive and entered isolation while they await the results of a second test.

Liverpool are not commenting on the matter, but the PA news agency understands they will continue their training camp as planned, in line with all the protocols put in place before they travelled.

All members of the travelling party were tested for the virus before travel, upon arrival and throughout the camp so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are due to begin their campaign in just 11 days’ time, starting with the Community Shield against FA Cup winners Arsenal on August 29.

They had been due to head to Evian for pre-season but made a late switch to Austria after France was added to the United Kingdom’s quarantine list.

More in this section

8c9fdd45-adc8-4258-8e8e-62f0b65ef048.jpg I needed Jose Mourinho’s help to escape Tottenham ‘torture’, reveals Luka Modric
Chelsea v Lille - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Stamford Bridge Arsenal await decision after making bid for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes
Ronald Koeman File Photo Ronald Koeman wants the Barcelona job – but says nothing is signed yet
liverpoolplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up