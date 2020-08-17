Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after Bayern Munich thrashing

Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after Bayern Munich thrashing
Portugal Soccer Champions League
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 19:44 PM
PA Sport Staff

Quique Setien has left his role as Barcelona first-team coach, with a replacement set to be confirmed in the coming days.

The 61-year-old was expected to depart after Friday’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Setien, who only replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, had signed a contract to keep him at the LaLiga outfit until the summer of 2022.

But an official club statement on Monday read: “The board of directors have agreed that Quique Setien is no longer the first-team coach.

“This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days.”

Setien won 16 of his 25 games in charge of Barca, but it was his five defeats which proved crucial.

Quique Setien failed to lead Barcelona to success in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League (Simon Galloway/PA)

Even before Friday’s thrashing to Bayern Munich, the Spaniard was under pressure after he failed to stop Real Madrid clinching the LaLiga title.

The former Real Betis boss was also unable to lead Barcelona to success in the Copa del Rey either, with Athletic Bilbao knocking them out in the quarter-finals.

One of the problems for the new manager to solve will be the future of captain Lionel Messi, who will be out of contract next summer.

Read More

I trust in myself, says under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

More in this section

0ddcb874-ea11-4d55-a6dd-59778615a04e.jpeg 5 leading contenders to be Barcelona boss after Quique Setien’s sacking
Stephen Ward 30/8/2017 Stephen Ward signs for Ipswich Town
Germany Soccer Europa League I trust in myself, says under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea
barcelonaplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up