Stephen Ward signs for Ipswich Town

Stephen Ward has joined Ipswich Town as the club announced a triple signing along with David Cornell and Oli Hawkins.

Former Republic of Ireland international Ward, who boasts Premier League experience with Wolves and Burnley, has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months following his release by Stoke last month.

Ward, 34, told iFollow Ipswich: “I’ve seen the ups and downs in football throughout my career.

“I know what it takes to get out of leagues, but I also know that it’s tough for a club when you go down and you’re expected to bounce straight back up.

“I want to use that experience and help the young lads in any way I can. From what I’ve seen in training there are some very talented youngsters here.

“There seems to be a good togetherness here as well. I've only been down here a week or so but I can tell that the squad and staff are focused and the main aim will be promotion.”

Ward accumulated 50 international caps before announcing his Ireland retirement, while he has over 400 first-team appearances in England.

Ex-Northampton goalkeeper Cornell arrives at the Sky Bet League One club on a two-year deal that could be extended for a third, while striker Hawkins has agreed a similar deal.

Cornell – a product of the Swansea youth system – made 108 appearances in four years with the Cobblers.

Hawkins, meanwhile, scored 18 goals in 96 appearances before leaving Portsmouth earlier in the summer.