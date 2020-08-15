Head of Football Raul Sanllehi leaves Arsenal in latest shake-up

Arsenal has confirmed another boardroom depature with Head of football Raul Sanllehi leaving the North London club with immediate effect. Managing director Vinai Venkatesham has assumed responsibility for the director-level football work, the club has announced.

The surprise move comes amid reports that the Gunners are examining their player recruitment policies in recent seasons. Head od recruitment Sven Mislintat left the club last year.

Owners Stan and Josh Kroenke backed Venkatesham to steer the club into a new era, with manager Mikel Arteta reshaping the Emirates Stadium squad.

Sanllehi joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2017, but the Gunners are understood to have wanted to streamline their off-field structure.

Technical director Edu and manager Arteta will now head up the footballing and recruitment direction at the club.

"Raul has made a big contribution during his time with us and will always be part of the Arsenal family," said the Kroenke brothers in a club statement.

"We thank him for all his hard work and expertise and wish him every future success.

"We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward. He has shown outstanding leadership during the current crisis and is held in high regard internally and externally.

"We know everyone will rally round him so we can move forward successfully."

Venkatesham thanked the Kroenke brothers and Arsenal's board, on taking a more central role at the club.

"I am thankful to Stan, Josh and the rest of the Arsenal Board for their trust in me," said Venkatesham.

"I will miss working closely with my colleague and friend Raul, but I am looking forward to this new challenge.

"There is much work to do to return Arsenal to the top of the game where we belong, which is what our fans rightly demand. While this will not happen overnight, I believe we have many of the critical ingredients to do so. There are many positives to build on across the club.

"While football faces uncertainties ahead as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am confident Arsenal will emerge strongly and look forward with confidence."

Sanllehi hailed manager Arteta's new direction, tipping the Gunners for a fruitful phase ahead.

"I'm proud and pleased with the contribution I've made at Arsenal over the past three years and look forward to enjoying the club's future success. Arsenal is a true footballing institution," said Sanllehi.

"I am proud to have been part of its history and I thank Stan and Josh Kroenke for this opportunity.

"Working with Vinai, we have built a top team for the future. Mikel has made an extremely positive impact since his arrival and has formed a strong team with our technical director, Edu.

"The academy is in very safe hands with Per (Mertesacker), and Huss Fahmy is a talented and highly-capable leader of our football operations.

"Personally, I now look forward to taking some time off and spending time with family and friends before setting to work on a new challenge and cheering Arsenal on to great things."