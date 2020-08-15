Rising star Molumby needs to know if he figures in Brighton's plans

After enduring two bouts of quarantine — the latest quashing any 21st birthday celebrations — Ireland U21 captain Jayson Molumby has a club dilemma looming.

The Waterford native returns to Premier League pre-season training with Brighton and Hove Albion next week unsure of his standing in manager’s Graham Potter’s plans.

Although not one for looking back, memories of last season convince the midfielder he won’t be left idle once the fixtures get underway next month.

Molumby racked up an incredible 40 games during his breakthrough season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall, propelling him to the forefront of candidates pushing for a call-up to Stephen Kenny’s senior Ireland squad.

Hence, inaction is simply not an option for the Cappoquin man.

Even if it means another stint in the second tier at Millwall, where he’d link with fellow loanee and international teammate Troy Parrott, Molumby needs to know where he ranks in the mind of manager Graham Potter. The recent arrival of record signing Adam Lallana from Liverpool further congests the midfield competition.

“I did enough sitting around during quarantine, so I won’t be doing it once the season starts,” declared Molumby.

“Going to a club like Millwall built me up, both as a footballer and character. My aim was to play 25 games and I got 40 in the end.

“I knew going on loan would be far more beneficial than staying to get the odd 10-minute run-out. I wanted to prove myself and I’ll be a lot more respected in the Brighton dressing-room for what I achieved.

“It’s up to me to show the Brighton gaffer that I’m ready for the Premier League. It will be brilliant learning off the likes of Adam Lallana but I won’t be spending the season playing nonsense matches like U23s.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Jayson Molumby of Brighton and Hove Albion looks to pass the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Brighton & Hove Albion U23 and Swansea City U23 at American Express Community Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

“If the gaffer can’t guarantee me involvement, I’ll be straight back out on loan. I’m sure Millwall would be an option. They went from a struggling club to challenging for the play-offs last season and they will be better this season.

“Gary Rowett was a great manager for me to work under and I think Troy will do well there.”

So impressed were Millwall with their loan star during last season that they made an audacious move to convert the move into a permanent deal. Leeds United did similar for another Seagull ripping up the Championship, Ben White.

“It would have been strange for it to not enter my head,” admitted Molumby about that prospect last January.

“At the time Millwall were talking about making a bid, I wasn’t feeling a lot of love from Brighton. I was out on loan, playing well in the Championship, without getting much feedback.

“That changed once they showed I was part of their future by giving me a long-term contract in March. Playing in the Premier League is my ambition.”

So too is making the step-up at international level. Stephen Kenny made Molumby captain for the U21 campaign that saw Ireland soar into top spot of their European qualification group before lockdown.

Eight senior fixtures are pencilled into a crammed schedule between September and November, with Molumby already namechecked by the boss as a possible bolter.

The bustling midfielder said: “I can offer the Ireland team something that’s not there. It can only help that Stephen understands my game and knows how much representing Ireland means but I’m not stupid either.

“Unless I’m performing for a first-team, either Brighton or a loan club, then it’s unlikely to happen. That’s a must and something I have to concentrate on before the internationals start next month.”