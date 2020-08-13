Borussia Dortmund delighted Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is staying

Borussia Dortmund delighted Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is staying
Football rumours from the media
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 13:21 PM
Carl Markham

Borussia Dortmund have continued their Jadon Sancho defensive with head of professional football Sebastian Kehl declaring his happiness that the winger is staying.

The 20-year-old England international is Manchester United’s primary summer target but Monday’s deadline for a deal set by the Bundesliga club passed without any kind of negotiation or resolution.

That prompted sporting director Michael Zorc to declare: “We are planning around Jadon. He will be a BVB player next season.”

Kehl has backed up that statement when asked in an interview with Sport Informations Dienst in Germany about Sancho staying at the club.

“We can all be happy. Jadon scored 17 goals and assisted 17 in the last Bundesliga season – and he can improve even further too,” he said.

“He enriches this team. We need players who make the difference.

“Unfortunately, we’re currently missing Marco Reus, and we lost Achraf Hakimi, but apart from him, we’ve kept the team together. That was an important goal this summer.”

More in this section

Chelsea v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Stamford Bridge Future Chelsea stars use augmented reality app to supplement training
Arsenal v Chelsea - Heads Up FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium No FA Cup replays next season plus new-look Carabao Cup
France v Croatia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Final - Luzhniki Stadium Inter Miami sign former PSG and Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi
dortmundplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up