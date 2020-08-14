Fenn welcomes reinforcements as City look to extend winning buzz

Cork City manager Neale Fenn is looking forward to having more selection options as the Rebel Army look to build on Tuesday night’s FAI Cup win over Longford Town.

Sligo Rovers are the visitors to Turner’s Cross tonight as City, bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, continue to chase their first league victory since the resumption of action.

Two of City’s new signings, attackers Scott Fenwick and Kit Elliott, will be available to Fenn tonight after going through the necessary quarantining, while Deshane Dalling will be back from suspension and Gearóid Morrissey and Cory Galvin could feature after recent injuries.

City used a 3-4-2-1 system for the last two games but Fenn welcomes the opportunity to try different things.

“So far, since we’ve been back, we haven’t really had a choice,” he said.

“It’s just great to have that headache of deciding who to play. We tried to pick a system, last Saturday and on Tuesday night, that would suit the players we had available.

“We tried it and it was okay at times, I felt that maybe the players in the tens weren’t getting on the ball enough.”

Ricardo Dinanga’s goal in injury-time at the end of extra-time sent City past Longford, despite playing the last quarter-of-an-hour of normal time and the additional half-hour with 10 men following Graham Cummins’ red card.

Fenn hopes that the victory against his former side will spur the players on.

“It was a really great feeling,” Fenn said. “The relief, the joy — but what would have made it even better would have been if the Shed was there.

“The feeling of sharing it with them and the atmosphere would have been great, like when we beat Finn Harps with a goal down at that end, it was amazing.

“That would be the only thing that would take away from it but it’s a great feeling. It was tough, it was hard-fought, but we’ll take it anyway. The players were buzzing but there was a little bit of relief, too.

“The confidence will be high but we have to keep the players like that because you play better when you’re confident.

“The only way you can do that, most of the time, is by winning and playing well. We won on Tuesday and if that doesn’t breed confidence then I don’t know what will.”

Sligo have had a good restart, beating Derry City and Shelbourne. They have also signed Junior Ogedi Uzokwe, last year’s top scorer, from Derry — he scored a hat-trick at the Cross last season.

“I’m expecting it to be a tough game,” Fenn said.

“Sligo can mix it up quite well. With the way they play, it’s hard to predict how they’ll go.

“The last few weeks, we’ve been focusing on ourselves and not trying too much to focus on the opposition.

“We’ll try to continue to do that this week.”

Also this evening, champions Dundalk will look to repeat Tuesday’s cup win over Waterford, with the sides clashing at Oriel Park at 5.45pm.