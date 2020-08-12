Jean-Clair Todibo confirms he is Barcelona player to test positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 18:18 PM
PA Sport Staff

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed himself as the Barcelona player to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 20-year-old returned a positive test during pre-season training with the Catalan club, and is now under home quarantine.

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon, but Todibo has not been in contact with any of the senior players travelling to Portugal.

“Hello everyone I can inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine,” Todibo posted on social media.

“I am at home following the proper health protocol.

“I really want to go back to training, but now it is time to stay at home until the virus is over.

“Than you all for the support, and encouragement to all the people who are also experiencing it closely.”

Barcelona did not name Todibo in their earlier statement, but did confirm no interaction with any of the club stars on Champions League duty.

“The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League,” read the statement published on fcbarcelona.com.

Barca will face Bayern on Friday with a place in the semi-finals against either Manchester City or Lyon on the line.

Barca said: “The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities. All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests.”

