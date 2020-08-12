FAI partially lifts lockdown restrictions in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly 

A return to non-contact training is permitted
Players residing in the three counties may not leave their county to train or play with outside clubs with the exception of senior League of Ireland or Women's National League teams, or in the case of match officials at that level

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 13:26 PM
Stephen Barry

A return to non-contact training is permitted, providing that social distancing guidelines are observed.

The localised lockdown was imposed on Friday following a spike in coronavirus cases but Government advice now permits sporting activities to resume, with a limit of 15 players training at any one time. The GAA announced a similar return to training on Monday.

No training games are permitted under the restrictions, with only one session allowed per pitch at any time.

Training for underage teams must include two coaches, while a club Covid-19 compliance officer must be on-site for all sessions at all grades. That officer will keep a log of contact tracing details.

Players residing in the three counties may not leave their county to train or play with outside clubs with the exception of senior League of Ireland or Women's National League teams, or in the case of match officials at that level.

