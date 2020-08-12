Cork City get shortest of straws in FAI Cup second round draw

Cork City's dubious reward for overcoming Longford Town in the first round of the FAI Cup on Tuesday night will be an away tie against SSE Airtricity League leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Ricardo Dinanga struck the winner against their First Division opponents at the tail end of extra-time at Turner's Cross for ten-man City who lost Graham Cummins to a red card earlier in the evening. Rovers will be an entirely different prospect in Tallaght.

The Dublin side are current Cup holders and have won all seven of their League games on either side of the pandemic. The Leesiders sit bottom of that ladder on goal difference having won just one and drawn another of their fixtures to date.

St Patrick's Athletic and Waterford are already out of the Cup after losses to Finn Harps and Dundalk in the truncated opening round and the Rovers-City affair will be the only all-Premier Division tie of the second round on the back of Wednesday afternoon's draw.

All ties are to be played the week ending August 30th with kick-off times and dates to be announced in due course.

FAI CUP SECOND ROUND:

UCD v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

Drogheda United v Derry City

Athlone Town v Wexford

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Galway United v Shelbourne