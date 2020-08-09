Shamrock Rovers dig deep to overhaul Derry City

Derry City 1 Shamrock Rovers 2

Shamrock Rovers produced a never-say-die performance at the Brandywell on Sunday night to maintain their unbeaten run, the Hoops increasing their lead on the Premier Division summit to six points.

However, Stephen Bradley’s side certainly did not have it all their own way, the Rovers boss forced to use his wealth of riches on the bench to fashion two goals within seven second-half minutes, Derry having led this game from the 36th minute.

Rovers will see this victory as significant given their refusal to give up the ghost after the home lot had broken the deadlock and with a six points cushion now secured over second placed Bohemians, the men from Tallaght have gained a massive boost in confidence.

Under the watchful eye of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, Derry produced a disciplined and determined performance refusing to allow Rovers settle into their passing game.

And that plan worked to perfection although it must be said that both sides enjoyed their share of lady luck on the night, Derry breaking the deadlock with a cross-cum-shot, while the Rovers equaliser was also fortuitous, a cross from the flank crashing off the upright before striking the head of a Derry defender.

In the end, it was a heart-breaking seven minutes which cost them dearly and many will point to tired legs given these quickfire matches which followed the reopening of the season.

No doubt Declan Devine will feel bitterly disappointed at the result, but he will have no issues with the determination and attitude of his players who, on another night, could well have secured the victotry.

The home side had stunned Rovers when breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute following a break from defence.

Centre-back Eoin Toal carried the ball forward through the central midfield area before playing in Joe Thomson.

Thompson found Walter Figueira roving forward the left flank, and the winger’s attempted cross caught the Rovers defence out, the ball curling low into the net at the back post giving keeper Alan Mannus no chance.

And the home side grew in confidence following that strike.

In fact, minutes later Ally Gilchrist did well to get his head to a Thomson free from the right but the Scot failed to hit the target when well placed.

Stephen Bradley opted for a double substitution at the break, with Neil Farrugia and Graham Burke introduced at the expense of Danny Lafferty and Dylan Watts, and Burke directed a shot just over the crossbar with his first touch.

And Rovers went close to equalising in the 57th minute but sub Farrugia failed to take advantage of Jack Byrne’s incisive pass, the sub slicing his shot wide of the target from an acute angle.

Rory Gaffney and Dean Williams were also introduced within minutes of each other as the visitors continued to push for an equaliser.

With Derry content to sit back and hit on the break, keeper, Peter Cherrie did well to smother the ball as Farrugia stormed into the box.

However, the visitors did manage to grab a fortuitous equaliser in the 74th minute. A deep cross from the right by Gaffney appeared to strike the upright and as the ball rebounded back into play, it struck the body of the unfortunate Colm Horgan who diverted it into the net from close range.

Dean Williams missed the proverbial sitter when shooting wide from close range to put his side into the driving seat.

However, it was Rovers who had the final say in the 82nd minute when centre-back Roberto Lopes stabbed the ball home from six yards as Derry failed to deal with a defensive clearance, the visitors punishing them severely for that lapse.

Figueira could have sent Derry home happy had his 90th minute shot managed to beat Alan Mannus, the Rovers keeper getting down low to deny the winger after Ciaron Harkin had played him in.

And deep into injury time Mannus did well again to palm clear a close range header from Toal following a cross from the left.

DERRY CITY: Cherry; Horgan, Gilchrist, Toal, Coll; McCormack, Bruna (Harkin, 70); Malone, Thomson, Figueira; Akintunde (Mallon, 70).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; O’Brien (Gaffney, 64), Lopes, Grace; Finn (Marshall, 75), O’Neill, McEneff, Watts (Burke, h/t), Lafferty (Farrugia, h/t); Byrne; Green (Williams, 67).

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin)