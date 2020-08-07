FAI suspends ‘all football activity’ in coronavirus lockdown counties

The FAI on Friday night suspended "all football activity" in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly following the Government’s announcement of a partial lockdown.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin introduced local restrictions in the three midland counties, and the FAI responded by suspending all football activity in those counties until further notice.

“This suspension includes all matches and organised training,” an FAI statement said.

“The FAI has also called off all INTERSPORT Elverys Summer Soccer Schools in the affected counties for the next two weeks. Full refunds will be made available to all participants.

“The FAI would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and would encourage everyone involved in the game to follow the Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines.”