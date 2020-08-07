Neale Fenn confident goals will come as Cork City sign another striker

Cork City manager Neale Fenn believes he has completed his transfer business with the addition of forward Connor Simpson to his squad.

The addition of 20-year-old Englishman Simpson, most recently with Preston North End, was announced on Friday evening. While he will undergo quarantining and miss Saturday’s trip to Waterford (2pm), along with last week’s signings Scott Fenwick and Kit Elliott, Fenn is confident that City will be much stronger in attack.

Their six SSE Aitricity League Premier Division games to date — five before the lockdown and last Sunday’s 1-0 loss at home to Bohemians — have yielded just one goal and their last away strikes in the league came away to Waterford in a 2-1 victory almost a year ago.

“I think we’ve added what we’ve needed to the squad,” Fenn said.

“It was no secret that we needed forward players, and that’s no disrespect to the lads that are here already, because we’ve got some good players, but they are young players that are untested at this level. It was important to us that we brought in a mix of different types players that could play different styles to suit each game or to suit the players that we’ve got at our disposal.

We’ve been chasing Connor for a while now, so it’s a great relief to get it over the line and get him in. It was imperative that we got some firepower and some strikers on board and fortunately we’ve managed to do that.

“Sometimes you’d look at a player of Connor’s size and think maybe he’s only good in the air, but Connor is certainly very good with his feet as well, which is of great benefit to us. The three attacking players we’ve brought in have all added different dimensions to the squad and have all got their own characteristics and positive abilities, so we can’t wait to get them into the team and playing.”

While last week’s result was disappointing, Fenn saw some bright spots to build on against John Sheridan’s side.

“It was a bit of a mixed reaction,” he said. “We know where we can improve and that we have improve, but there were elements of it that were quite pleasing.

“It’s certainly not panic stations at the moment... there were plenty of positives to take out of it.”

Also on Saturday evening, Sligo Rovers — who won away to Derry City last week to leapfrog City — host Shelbourne at 5pm. On Sunday evening, Derry welcome leaders Shamrock Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell at 5pm.