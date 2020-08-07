League of Ireland preview: Keith Long wants Bohs side to up game for Dundalk visit

Believing they should have won with more to spare at Cork City last Sunday evening, Bohemians manager Keith Long knows his side will need to up their game further when champions Dundalk visit Dalymount Park this evening.

An early goal from striker Andre Wright was sufficient for the Gypsies in the end to see off Cork in an atmosphere that Long described as a "surreal experience" behind closed doors at Turner’s Cross.

“We played well in patches and probably should have won the game a little more comfortably but the most important thing was the result,” said Long.

“There was always going to be an element of rustiness in our game due to such a lengthy lay-off, but hopefully that is now behind us.”

Long remains without the injured Cristian Magerusan, Ross Tierney, and Paddy Kirk. Danny Mandroiu is troubled by a hip injury and is a doubt, though fellow striker Glen McAuley is available following a concussion.

“Performance levels will need to significantly improve if we are to get anything from tonight’s game as we step up a notch in terms of opposition,” warned Long ahead of facing the Lilywhites.

“Dundalk have a highly talented group of players with strength in depth in every department.

“We have some good players of our own, so let’s hope we can put in a good performance and pick up the points on offer.”

Their home draw with St Patrick’s Athletic last week, coupled to league leaders Shamrock Rovers subsequently beating Finn Harps, leaves second-placed Dundalk trailing five points behind, and just a point ahead of tonight’s hosts.

“We said it before the season resumed, and there certainly isn’t any room for mistakes now,” admitted Dundalk midfielder Greg Sloggett.

“We just need to get back on the train and get back to winning ways as soon as possible.” Midfield ace Patrick McEleney misses out for Vinny Perth's side with a groin strain, though central defender Brian Gartland is back in contention. Sean Murray, Sean Hoare and Darragh Leahy resumed training this week, but are unlikely to be involved.

Putting Monday’s disjointed home display and defeat to Derry City behind them is St Patrick’s Athletic’s task as they welcome Finn Harps to Richmond Park.

“The good thing is we didn't have too much time to dwell on Monday's result,” said St Pat’s manager Stephen O’Donnell who reports a clean bill of health.

“Finn Harps coming down is going to be a tough test. They're a big physical team and will pose a big threat.

“Everyone's aware that our home record needs to be better. We need to start winning games at home and need to make Richmond a fortress."

Despite playing for 80 minutes against 10 men, Harps were also bitterly disappointed to have taken nothing from Tuesday’s home defeat to Shelbourne, their fourth loss on the bounce.

Manager Ollie Horgan continues without key schemer Barry McNamee while midfielder Leo Donnellan, who came off just before half-time on Tuesday, is unlikely to feature.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated):

Premier Division: Bohemians v Dundalk (5.45pm), St Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps.

First Division: Drogheda United v Bray Wanderers, UCD v Shamrock Rovers II, Wexford v Cabinteely.