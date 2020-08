Bottom of the SSE Airtricity League they may be, but Cork City are top of the class when it comes to numbers watching their clubs on the WATCHLOI streaming service.

Or so we're told.

How many people are in fact watching City and the other nine Premier Division clubs is not known, with FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn admitting this week that there are contractual stipulations which prevent these details being released.

Quinn did say that the overall numbers for the service were better than expected and budgeted for. Interim CEO Gary Owens followed that up yesterday by hinting at the commercial potential for the streaming model further down the line.

“One of the things that surprised me was that the commercial value of the League of Ireland was very poor,” said Owens. “It is a very poor proposition in its current guise, it’s even undervalued in its current guise.

“Streaming goes with that and enhancing it. The commercial value of the League of Ireland could be five or six times what it is today and ultimately streaming will add to that.”

The WATCHLOI figures include seasons and match passes purchased only. Season passes are still available for €55, which will include FAI Cup matches after the first round fixtures were confirmed on the platform this week.

Bohemians and Dundalk, second versus third in the Premier Division, kicks off this week's action on Friday (5.45pm). Cork take on Waterford at th RSC at 2pm on the Saturday. Waterford are bottom of the WATCHLOI table but fourth on the ladder that counts the most.