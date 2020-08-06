Waterford FC's game against Cork City to go ahead

Waterford FC have received permission from the FAI to return to training while they await covid test results on one of their squad.

The player has been deemed a “casual contact” and therefore deemed to be a low-risk. He has not had close contact with his teammates and was not involved with the squad in their game against Shelbourne last Saturday.

He is the second member of the squad to be tested this week - the first was cleared to return to action after a negative result was confirmed on Wednesday. That player had travelled to Dublin last weekend but played no part in the game and did not feature on the bench. Having reported his physical condition as being “flu like”, all club activity was suspended.

Club doctor Sinead Fitzpatrick subsequently resigned from her role with some linking her decision to the club's implementation of covid regulations.

Dr Fitzpatrick has remained tightlipped on the matter but wrote on Facebook that: “Resigning when you feel things are very wrong is sometimes the right thing to do though. I’m very sad tonight but happy I have done the right thing “

Due to the casual contact of that player with his team mates, the FAI have permitted the club to return to activity and a training session was held today.

Saturday's home game against Cork City at the RSC is set to go ahead regardless of the second players test results.