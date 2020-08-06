Premier League clubs vote to return to three substitution rule next season

The Premier League will revert back to three substitutions per team from the 2020/21 season.
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 15:22 PM
Mark Mann Bryans, PA

Premier League clubs have voted against retaining the five substitution rule for the 2020-21 season.

Following the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, clubs were allowed to name nine substitutes and make five alterations during matches to support player welfare.

Some clubs wanted the new regulation carried over but the Premier League confirmed they were voted down at the annual general meeting, held virtually this morning.

“At the Premier League’s annual general meeting today, shareholders agreed to rules relating to VAR and substitute players for the 2020-21 season,” the statement read.

“Shareholders unanimously approved the implementation of VAR, in line with the full FIFA VAR protocol.

“Clubs also agreed to revert back to using up to three substitute players per match, with a maximum of seven substitutes on the bench.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fistbumps Roberto Firmino as he is replaced by Divock Origi (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)

The VAR changes come as FIFA aims to have a unified approach to its implementation moving forward.

There was controversy across several Premier League games during the previous season, but the new protocols were agreed upon unanimously.

The changes will see referees use the pitch-side review area more often, with the Premier League now also using VAR to spot goalkeeper encroachment on penalties, while assistant referees have been told to keep their flag down for marginal offside calls until the attacking move has played out.

