Kenny's first game could move from Bulgaria to Ballsbridge
8 July 2020; Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 22:59 PM
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny's first game in charge of the Republic of Ireland senior team, due to take place in Sofia on September 3rd, could yet be played in Dublin.

All options are on the table as Uefa and the various national federations get their heads around the coronavirus pandemic, green lists, quarantines, shutdowns and a situation so fluid it is making all pre-planning next to impossible.

FAI interim CEO Gary Owens will be talking to Uefa today. There is plenty to discuss given the draws for next season's Champions League and Europa League are fast approaching as well. Owens has said that clubs will need to have a plan B, C and D in store.

The FAI is also seeking dispensations from government for players who travel to 'non-green' countries so that there is no requirement to quarantine on return. This is particularly important for Kenny whose side is due to face Finland in Dublin three days after Bulgaria but the FAI are confident that this can be solved.

Neutral venues are another option, as is the possibility that the Irish team could train for the games in England where the vast majority are based with their clubs. The possibility that dare not seek its name of course is another postponement.

“Bulgaria is definitely a challenge,” he said. “Finland doesn't look like it is a challenge so we may end up playing Bulgaria in a neutral country. We may even end up playing them here. There is a bit of work to be done after the meeting to actually work that out.”

Should the September game be played in Ballsbridge then the return would also be switched, to Sofia.

Meanwhile, Owens has warned that the FAI will crack down on any League of Ireland clubs that do not fully comply with Covid-19 health and safety protocols, saying there is “too much at stake” for the players, the clubs and the league itself.

Waterford have had two players report suspected Covid-19 symptoms and have suspended all club activities. The first player has since tested negative. Results on the second player are awaited. Waterford team doctor Sinead Fitzpatrick has resigned her role at the club, stating that it was the right course of action 'when you feel things are very wrong'. Owens admitted that those comments were 'a concern'.

“We would be extremely disappointed if people were breaking the rules or protocols around quarantine,” he said. “There’s too much at stake, even for the travel of our international teams. They could influence that.”

