First Waterford FC player returns negative coronavirus test

The first of two Waterford FC players being tested for Covid-19 due to “flu-like” symptoms has returned a negative test.

A second Waterford player has also been sent for testing having presented with Covid-19-like symptoms.

An FAI statement read: “The player was not involved with the first team for their game against Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday. The club has suspended all activity until the result of this test - and a Covid-19 test on a second player - are known. The FAI and Waterford FC will make no further comment until test results are returned.”

The announcement came one day after the first player presented with symptoms before a training session, at which point, club activity was called off and the player was sent to be tested.

The first player tested did not play or feature on the bench in the game against Shelbourne but did travel with the squad. Having returned to Waterford from Dublin, the player in question made his physical state known to the team doctor on Monday morning before training, at which point, he was sent for testing. All club activity has been called off, including Tuesday night's away game with Sligo Rovers.

Their game against Cork City this weekend is due to proceed as planned pending a second negative test result.