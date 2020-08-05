Football rumours: Man United could drop plans to sign Sancho

The Old Trafford side could consider Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as an alternative if the Bundesliga side do not budge on their valuation
Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Kingsley Coman are all featured in today's rumour round-up.
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 08:18 AM
PA Sport Staff

Aston Villa will fight to keep hold of captain Jack Grealish amid huge interest from Premier League rivals, including Manchester United, reports the Sun. Dean Smith’s side will offer a deal worth £100,000-a-week to keep the 24-year-old, the paper adds.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could drop their plans to sign Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund set a target of £108million for the winger, the Daily Mail writes. The paper adds the Old Trafford side could consider Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as an alternative if the Bundesliga side do not budge on their valuation.

Their cross-city rivals Manchester City have not made an offer for Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto despite rumours linking the 28-year-old with a move to the Etihad, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Burnley’s James Tarkowski is wanted by Leicester (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

Leicester are running the rule over Burnley’s James Tarkowski but the Clarets will be looking for at least £50m for the defender, says the Daily Mail.

Ryan Fraser is considering a £50,000-a-week deal with Crystal Palace after leaving relegated Bournemouth, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up Players to watch

Jamal Lewis: The Canaries could be set to part ways with their Northern Ireland left-back with Liverpool looking to bring in the 22-year-old for around £10m, says the Daily Mirror.

Ismaila Sarr: Liverpool will tussle with Crystal Palace and Wolves for the signature of the winger who is currently on the books of relegated Watford, writes the Watford Observer.

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is wanted by a trio of clubs (Adam Davy/PA)

Francisco Trincao: Leicester are keen on signing the Barcelona forward on a two-year loan deal with a view to a potential permanent move, according to the Guardian.

