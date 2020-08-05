Brian Kerr: All-island league proposal a 'magnificent compromise'

Brian Kerr believes the rather complicated vision being put forward for an all-island football league is a “magnificent compromise” that could drive the game — and the two national teams — forward on both sides of the Irish border.

Three years of work by Kieran Lucid and others, including Dutch consultants Hypercube, has resulted in a plan to run separate leagues for two rounds of fixtures before linking them for a third. It’s also a solution that would protect existing European places and cup competitions.

The IFA in Belfast publicly rejected the proposal in May but 10 of their 12 top-flight clubs, plus all 10 of those in the Airtricity League’s Premier Division, have signed a letter asking that their respective federations engage in formal talks on the matter with Uefa.

“In terms of some of the difficulties round the Uefa places and the retention of the competitions that seem to be quite precious to some clubs and some people, it’s a magnificent compromise and option,” said Kerr in his role as a Virgin Media analyst.

“The fact that 20 of the 22 clubs have come out strongly to take the action of signing a letter to the two associations is really quite amazing. We saw how long it took to get an agreement on what sort of a league we would have here (after the shutdown).

“So to end up with 20 out of 22 agreeing on something very radical, or supporting it, is quite hopeful. Let’s see how it develops from there. It’s in the hands of the two associations and Uefa now to make the next moves and see where it goes.”

The former Republic of Ireland manager would have preferred an even greater leap of faith. A fully entwined format. His take on split leagues is coloured by his experiences with St Patrick’s Athletic when the concept was used mid-season within the League of Ireland.

Pat’s fell into the bottom half of the table due to a belated result in a game between Cork City and Limerick in the early 90s. Too high to be dragged into a relegation battle and not high enough to play against the big boys, it made for a drab end game.

“It was the worst time I had at Pat’s,” he recalled.

Others have tried similar experiments as countries look to establish competitions that are more competitive and a product that can better shine under the shadow of Europe’s mega-leagues.

Kerr is one of those involved with the Lucid project but his first input was to put potential obstacles whether logistical, political, or emotional to the Kerry businessman. Among them was the thorny issue over what the implications would be for the national sides.

The hybrid nature of this league would mitigate against any trend towards one representative side, Kerr said. If there was any knock-on effect in an international sense, he feels it would be felt by clubs who were better prepared to cope with the demands of European competitions.

“I want excitement. I want our teams not (just) to be playing in the first and second round in Europe. We’re going further and further back no matter what anyone says. League of Ireland teams are being beaten easily by teams from the lower rankings.

“We’ve got to get away from that but we are actually getting worse rather than better, apart from the odd little time when someone makes a burst, like Rovers and Dundalk. We’ve gone away from 10 years ago when, consistently, Cork, Derry, Pat’s, Drogheda, Bohs, Shels were all capable of winning a couple of rounds and we were beating the Swedish teams on a regular basis.

“We’re slipping down, we’re slipping further behind many of the middle-ranking teams that we should be up with and we’ve got to get to that level.”

The issue will be one of a number of matters covered today when the FAI holds a media briefing in Abbotstown which comes two days before the FAI Council meets remotely to discuss proposed reforms to the make-up of the body’ governing structures.

Niall Quinn, who has been serving as interim deputy CEO of the FAI this year, called for unity in the game on Monday and explained that the briefing will also be an opportunity for the FAI to highlight work being done behind the scenes.