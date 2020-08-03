Waterford FC match postponed after player displays coronavirus symptoms

Waterford FC's SSE Airtricity League game against Sligo Rovers has been postponed after one of their players exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

It is understood the player became unwell after travelling with the squad to Saturday’s 1-0 win over Shelbourne.

Although the player didn’t feature in the game, his condition prompted the club to cancel today’s bus trip to Sligo ahead of tomorrow’s game.

It is believed the Covid-19 suspect will undergo a test today, with results due tomorrow.

"At 8:45am this morning (Monday, 3rd of August), a player from our senior team reported to the club doctor with flu-like symptoms and has been sent for testing immediately," said Waterford FC in a statement.

"We are awaiting the results of the test however, until the results of the test are known, the club will cease all operations including training and staff meetings.

"Our Covid-19 management team will work in conjunction with the FAI and HSE to ensure that every precaution possible is taken. This may not be a confirmed case and we do not wish to cause any unwanted concern, however, the safety of the players, staff, and public are of the utmost importance and for that reason, we will not be travelling to Sligo for our Tuesday fixture.

"We will continue to keep the public/media fully informed via our social media channels."

This is the first suspected case of coronavirus since the domestic league restarted last weekend.

An FAI statement read: "The SSE Airtricity League has postponed the Sligo Rovers v Waterford FC game on Tuesday night after a Waterford player reported Covid-19 type symptoms ahead of training on Monday.

"The player did not train and Waterford FC suspended the training session and the player will now undergo a Covid-19 test.

"As a result of this suspected case, the SSE Airtricity League has postponed Tuesday night’s game pending the result of the player’s test.

"The player in question did not play against Shelbourne on Saturday but did travel with the squad.

"The FAI’s medical team will now review all aspects of this case before making any further decisions."

The FAI had issued clubs with strict return-to-play protocols. A maximum of 200 people, including players, staff and media, are permitted to enter stadia until the government decides to further ease lockdown measures.

- Updated with further information at 12.33am.