Millwall boss thrilled to get Parrott deal over the line

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has expressed his deligt at getting a season-long loan deal for Republic of Ireland starlet Troy Parrott over the line - and is looking forward to the young striker showing "a little bit of everything" on the pitch during the 2020/21 campaign.

Tottenham's exciting prospect arrives at The Den with Premier League and international experience and adds to the manager's striking options ahead of the new season.

Rowett said securing the signature of the youngster was an important one "for a number of reasons."

"I'm really happy to get the deal over the line," he said. "It took a lot of work, and Alex [Aldridge] and Steve [Kavanagh] have worked really hard to get it done.

"There were a lot of clubs in the Championship, and beyond, who wanted Troy - that's how highly he is regarded. We're pleased that Tottenham, and Troy himself, chose us as the preferred option. I think that shows what we think we've got to offer, a) as a club, b) with fans, when they're back, and c) the way the team is developing.

"For a number of reasons, it's a really important signing for us and I'm pleased to get it over the line.

"He's got lots of ability, that extra bit of quality we're looking for - especially in his finishing - and he is mobile, hungry, aggressive and athletic. I think he's got a little bit of everything. But, he's a young player, and like any, you might not see that straight away.

"We'll have to work with him throughout the season. He can play anywhere in the front three areas, which is important to us to add goals, flexibility and options in those types of positions. We'll have to be patient with him, though - he'll have some really strong parts but also some dips. We'll do our work and see him through it. Hopefully he can have a real impact."

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker will spend next season in south London after making four first-team appearances for Spurs last term.

“I’m buzzing to get straight into things, I’m really looking forward to it,” Parrott told millwallfc.co.uk.

“The crowd, the club itself — I’ve heard a lot of good things.

“When I’ve watched games, the littlest of things gets them going, and I want to be a part of something like that. It’s not hard to see from the outside that all (the fans) are looking for is someone to give 100 per cent every game.” England captain Harry Kane spent the second half of the 2011-12 season on loan at Millwall, scoring nine goals across 27 appearances.

“Hopefully I can have a good experience and follow his experience and go back and play in the Premier League,” Dublin-born Parrott said.

“Harry chose Millwall and it was obviously the right decision for him at the time. Hopefully I can push on and buy into it for the season that I’m here.

“I’m really grateful to Spurs for letting me go out on loan and get some regular football. Hopefully I can improve a lot while I’m at Millwall.” Parrott made his debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Colchester last September and also featured in the Premier League against Burnley and Wolves, as well as the FA Cup clash with Norwich.

He won his first Republic cap when starting in the 3-1 friendly win against New Zealand in November.