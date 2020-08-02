Shamrock Rovers plan permanent re-signing of Graham Burke

Shamrock Rovers plan to complete the recapture of Graham Burke on a permanent basis as they close in on a first League of Ireland title since 2011.

Having introduced the Ireland striker during Saturday’s 3-1 stroll over Finn Harps, Hoops boss Stephen Bradley hopes to have a fully-fit Burke available for Sunday’s trip to Derry City.

The Dubliner will spend the last year of his Preston North End contract back at Rovers on loan after his €300,000 move to the Championship club in 2018 didn’t work out.

A sixth successive victory on their first game of the restart at Tallaght Stadium extended Rovers' lead at the top of the table to five points.

Once Jack Byrne curled a delightful free-kick into the top corner after seven minutes, there was no chance of Rovers failing to benefit from Dundalk’s slip-up against St Patrick’s Athletic the previous night.

“We’ve secured Graham on loan for another 12 months which is fantastic,” said Bradley of the attacker, who scored once in just 12 outings for Preston.

“He went over on his ankle in the friendly against Athlone Town last week so we had to be careful, giving him just 30 minutes off the bench.

“Signing him is the plan but that’s 12 months away. I would like to have Graham here long-term, he gives us a different dimension and scores goals.”

Harps boss Ollie Horgan rued first-half mistakes without deeming the outcome unfair. Slack passing allowed Byrne nip in and release Dylan Watts to score the second on 16 minutes before Aaron McEneff’s strike slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Mark McGinley on 37 minutes. Karl O’Sullivan did pull one back just before the break but Rovers were never troubled by the strugglers in the second half.

“We’ve been beaten here in the past by wondergoals but we presented some to Rovers today,” said Horgan. “The better team won and there’s a big gap in standards across this division.”

Waterford boss John Sheridan hopes Saturday’s surprise 1-0 win at Shelbourne is the springboard for a successful spell at Tolka Park.

Ireland’s former World Cup midfielder only had a fortnight to bolster a depleted squad but secured victory at Tolka Park against a well-drilled Shels side managed by his former Chesterfield player Ian Morris. John Martin bundled home the only goal of a scrappy affair on 15 minutes.

Waterford, up to fourth in the table, face Sligo Rovers on Tuesday before hosting Cork City on Saturday.

“The experience of debutants Robbie Weir and Kurtis Byrne was a major help but they got tired as the game went on,” said Sheridan. “We won’t have many new bodies in for Sligo, so it’s important that we recover quickly.”