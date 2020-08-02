Football rumours: Arsenal eye Sevilla’s Brazilian defender Diego Carlos

FA Cup winners Arsenal are eyeing Sevilla defender Diego Carlos and are hopeful the La Liga club will lower their €75m release clause.

The Gunners will have young French starlet William Saliba to call on in central defence next season but will start the new campaign without the injured Panlo Mari and Shokdran Mustafi.

27-year-old Brazilian centre-half Carlos is being tracked by a number of clubs around Europe, including several in the Premier League, and has been targeted by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and technical director, Edu as part of a proposed overhaul of the squad, reports the Sunday Telegraph.

Arsenal will listen to offers for Sokratis and Calum Chambers to help fund the signing of a top quality centre half. Carlos has been outstanding this season for Sevilla and has been tracked by a number of clubs who are aware of the €75million in his contract, which runs until June 2024.

Reports say Sevilla might be willing to drop their ask to around €60m, still a huge commitment for financially challenged Arsenal.

In other transfer news, beaten Cup finalists Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to sign Burnley's England keeper Nick Pope, 28, with the future of Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, increasingly uncertain, says the Star Sunday.

French media, meanwhile, claim that Manchester United have entered negotiations with Monaco for defender Benoit Badiashile, 19, but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid. Juventus are considering offering 26-year-old Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi to United as part of a deal to sign England defender Chris Smalling this summer.

The Old Trafford giants are demanding Inter Milan pay £15m to sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez permanently, claims the Express.

Crystal Palace are looking at Watford's Senegalese striker Ismaila Sarr, 22, and could make an offer of £40m with Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, expected to leave Selhurst Park. (Sun on Sunday)