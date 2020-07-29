Manchester City lodge €23m bid for Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Manchester City lodge €23m bid for Valencia winger Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 19:24 PM
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have bid €23m for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, the PA news agency understands.

Torres, 20, came through the ranks at the Mestalla and is seen by City as a replacement for Leroy Sane – who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the month.

It is understood that nothing has yet been agreed with Valencia but City boss Pep Guardiola will be keen to land his man.

Leroy Sane left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)

A Spain Under-21 international, Torres hit four goals in 34 LaLiga appearances during the last season and Valencia finished ninth in the table.

Premier League runners-up City are expected to add to their ranks before the new campaign kicks off on September 12.

Central defence has long been reported as the area of the pitch where Guardiola is looking to improve, with the likes of Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar all linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium.

More in this section

Chelsea v Arsenal - FA Women's Continental League Cup Final Louise Quinn's move to Fiorentina confirmed
FAI headquarters Fifa pay $1.5m coronavirus grant to FAI
800px-Paris_FC_logo.svg(2) Bahrain buys 20% stake in second division French club Paris FC
man cityplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up