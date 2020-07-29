Community Shield between Liverpool and FA Cup winners scheduled for August 29

Community Shield between Liverpool and FA Cup winners scheduled for August 29
Manchester United v Chelsea – FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 13:04 PM
PA Sport Staff

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday, August 29, the Football Association has announced.

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played a fortnight before the scheduled start of the new domestic season on September 12.

The FA said the kick-off time would be confirmed in due course.

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of supporters into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.

More in this section

800px-Paris_FC_logo.svg(2) Bahrain buys 20% stake in second division French club Paris FC
Republic of Ireland v Georgia - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Glenn Whelan and Sheffield United duo up for FAI award
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard says 'amazing' Azpilicueta leads by example for Chelsea
shieldplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up