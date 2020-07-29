Glenn Whelan and Sheffield United duo up for FAI award

Two U21 stars are in for the Goal of the Year prize
Glenn Whelan and Sheffield United duo up for FAI award
Glenn Whelan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 12:52 PM
Stephen Barry

Sheffield United duo David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens, and Fleetwood Town midfielder Glenn Whelan, are in the running for the FAI Senior Men's International Player of the Year award.

The awards, for 2019, were postponed from earlier this year and the ceremony won't take place due to social distancing protocols.

Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, and Louise Quinn are shortlisted for the top women's award, while Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, and Callum Robinson are up for the Young International Player of the Year prize.

The 'Three' International Goal of the Year award will be contested between Conor Hourihane, for his free-kick winner against Georgia, and two U21 stars for goals against Sweden, Lee O’Connor and Troy Parrott.

O’Connor is also up for the U21 award, along with Brighton's Aaron Connolly and West Brom's Dara O’Shea, and the U19 award.

Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne and Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields are nominated for SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year.

The winners will be announced next week, along with the 'Hall of Fame' and 'Special Merit' recipients.

2019 'Three' FAI International Awards nominees 

Senior Men's International Player of the Year 

David McGoldrick 

Enda Stevens 

Glenn Whelan 

Senior Women's International Player of the Year 

Katie McCabe 

Denise O’Sullivan 

Louise Quinn 

Young International Player of the Year 

Alan Browne 

Josh Cullen 

Callum Robinson 

'Three' International Goal of the Year 

Conor Hourihane v Georgia 

Lee O’Connor v Sweden 

Troy Parrott v Sweden 

Under-21 International Player of the Year 

Aaron Connolly 

Lee O’Connor 

Dara O’Shea 

Under-19 Men's International Player of the Year 

Jonathan Afolabi 

Will Ferry 

Lee O’Connor 

Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year 

Sadhbh Doyle 

Megan Mackey 

Roisin McGovern 

Under-18 Men's International Player of the Year 

Adam Idah 

Jason Knight 

Oisin McEntee 

Under-17 Men's International Player of the Year 

James Furlong 

Joe Hodge 

Andrew Omobamidele 

Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year 

Shauna Brennan 

Eabha O’Mahony 

Jessica Ziu 

Under-16 Men's International Player of the Year 

Colin Conroy 

Ben McCormack 

Gavin O'Brien 

Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year 

Kerryanne Browne 

Della Doherty 

Aoife Horgan 

Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year 

Evan Ferguson 

Glory Nzingo 

John Ryan 

Under-15 Women's International Player of the Year 

Aoife Cronin 

Ellen Molloy 

Jessie Stapleton 

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year 

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) 

Sean Gannon (Dundalk) 

Chris Shields (Dundalk) 

Intermediate Player of the Year 

Alan McGreal (Crumlin United) 

Dave O’Leary (Avondale United) 

Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers) 

Junior International Player of the Year 

Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic) 

Sean Guerins (St Michaels) 

Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts) 

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year 

Dean Kelly (IT Carlow) 

Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway) 

Rob Slevin (University College Cork) 

Schools International Player of the Year 

Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda) 

Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown) 

Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford) 

Football For All International Player of the Year 

Laurence Bryan (Street League) 

Thomas Donogher (Powerchair) 

Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)

More in this section

800px-Paris_FC_logo.svg(2) Bahrain buys 20% stake in second division French club Paris FC
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard says 'amazing' Azpilicueta leads by example for Chelsea
Manchester United v Chelsea - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Community Shield between Liverpool and FA Cup winners scheduled for August 29

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up