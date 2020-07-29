Glenn Whelan and Sheffield United duo up for FAI award

Sheffield United duo David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens, and Fleetwood Town midfielder Glenn Whelan, are in the running for the FAI Senior Men's International Player of the Year award.

The awards, for 2019, were postponed from earlier this year and the ceremony won't take place due to social distancing protocols.

Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, and Louise Quinn are shortlisted for the top women's award, while Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, and Callum Robinson are up for the Young International Player of the Year prize.

The 'Three' International Goal of the Year award will be contested between Conor Hourihane, for his free-kick winner against Georgia, and two U21 stars for goals against Sweden, Lee O’Connor and Troy Parrott.

O’Connor is also up for the U21 award, along with Brighton's Aaron Connolly and West Brom's Dara O’Shea, and the U19 award.

Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne and Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields are nominated for SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year.

The winners will be announced next week, along with the 'Hall of Fame' and 'Special Merit' recipients.

2019 'Three' FAI International Awards nominees

Senior Men's International Player of the Year

David McGoldrick

Enda Stevens

Glenn Whelan

Senior Women's International Player of the Year

Katie McCabe

Denise O’Sullivan

Louise Quinn

Young International Player of the Year

Alan Browne

Josh Cullen

Callum Robinson

'Three' International Goal of the Year

Conor Hourihane v Georgia

Lee O’Connor v Sweden

Troy Parrott v Sweden

Under-21 International Player of the Year

Aaron Connolly

Lee O’Connor

Dara O’Shea

Under-19 Men's International Player of the Year

Jonathan Afolabi

Will Ferry

Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year

Sadhbh Doyle

Megan Mackey

Roisin McGovern

Under-18 Men's International Player of the Year

Adam Idah

Jason Knight

Oisin McEntee

Under-17 Men's International Player of the Year

James Furlong

Joe Hodge

Andrew Omobamidele

Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year

Shauna Brennan

Eabha O’Mahony

Jessica Ziu

Under-16 Men's International Player of the Year

Colin Conroy

Ben McCormack

Gavin O'Brien

Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year

Kerryanne Browne

Della Doherty

Aoife Horgan

Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year

Evan Ferguson

Glory Nzingo

John Ryan

Under-15 Women's International Player of the Year

Aoife Cronin

Ellen Molloy

Jessie Stapleton

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Sean Gannon (Dundalk)

Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)

Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)

Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior International Player of the Year

Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)

Sean Guerins (St Michaels)

Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year

Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)

Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)

Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year

Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)

Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)

Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Laurence Bryan (Street League)

Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)

Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)