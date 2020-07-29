Glenn Whelan and Sheffield United duo up for FAI award

Sheffield United duo David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens, and Fleetwood Town midfielder Glenn Whelan, are in the running for the FAI Senior Men's International Player of the Year award.
The awards, for 2019, were postponed from earlier this year and the ceremony won't take place due to social distancing protocols.
Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, and Louise Quinn are shortlisted for the top women's award, while Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, and Callum Robinson are up for the Young International Player of the Year prize.
The 'Three' International Goal of the Year award will be contested between Conor Hourihane, for his free-kick winner against Georgia, and two U21 stars for goals against Sweden, Lee O’Connor and Troy Parrott.
O’Connor is also up for the U21 award, along with Brighton's Aaron Connolly and West Brom's Dara O’Shea, and the U19 award.
Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne and Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields are nominated for SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year.
The winners will be announced next week, along with the 'Hall of Fame' and 'Special Merit' recipients.
David McGoldrick
Enda Stevens
Glenn Whelan
Katie McCabe
Denise O’Sullivan
Louise Quinn
Alan Browne
Josh Cullen
Callum Robinson
Conor Hourihane v Georgia
Lee O’Connor v Sweden
Troy Parrott v Sweden
Aaron Connolly
Lee O’Connor
Dara O’Shea
Jonathan Afolabi
Will Ferry
Lee O’Connor
Sadhbh Doyle
Megan Mackey
Roisin McGovern
Adam Idah
Jason Knight
Oisin McEntee
James Furlong
Joe Hodge
Andrew Omobamidele
Shauna Brennan
Eabha O’Mahony
Jessica Ziu
Colin Conroy
Ben McCormack
Gavin O'Brien
Kerryanne Browne
Della Doherty
Aoife Horgan
Evan Ferguson
Glory Nzingo
John Ryan
Aoife Cronin
Ellen Molloy
Jessie Stapleton
Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
Sean Gannon (Dundalk)
Chris Shields (Dundalk)
Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)
Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)
Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)
Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
Sean Guerins (St Michaels)
Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)
Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)
Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)
Rob Slevin (University College Cork)
Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)
Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)
Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)
Laurence Bryan (Street League)
Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)
Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)