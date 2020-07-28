Real Madrid striker Mariano to miss Man City clash after positive coronavirus test

The 26-year-old Dominican Republic forward gave the positive result after returning to the training ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie
Real Madrid striker Mariano to miss Man City clash after positive coronavirus test
Santiago Bernabeu File Photo
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 13:58 PM
PA Sport Staff

Real Madrid forward Mariano has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Champions League clash against Manchester City as he quarantines.

The 26-year-old Dominican Republic forward gave the positive result as players and staff returned to the training ground following a few days off after securing the league title.

A club statement said: “After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first football team yesterday by the Real Madrid medical services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”

Mariano was a long shot to face City to begin with, having been a fringe player for Madrid this season. He has made only seven appearances this campaign, five of them as a substitute in LaLiga, and has not appeared in a Champions League matchday squad.

Madrid are due to play their second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in Manchester on August 7. They trail 2-1 from the first leg, having played back in March before the pandemic forced the suspension of the season.

More in this section

DeclanMcBennett10.2056- RTÉ chief Declan McBennett says League of Ireland streaming service needs time to bed in
Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Premier League - Villa Park Bournemouth have not ruled out legal challenge over Aston Villa goalline incident
9d1f3355-48bc-42db-b183-a4a2d0c2d72a.jpg Football rumours from the media
real madridplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up