The big names who will dominate the transfer headlines this summer

With August already in sight, the Premier League’s summer transfer window is finally open – and the speculation is building.

The window will run for 10 weeks, closing on Monday October 5 – just in time for the Champions League and Europa League squad deadline the following day.

But who will be going, who will be staying, and who really doesn’t know what they are doing?

THE DONE-DEALER

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea)

The Bayer Leverkusen ‘wonderkid’ – as he has inevitably been labelled by all tabloids – has one arm in a Chelsea shirt already, with personal terms agreed on a five-year contract. The only hurdle is Leverkusen’s €80m valuation of the 21-year-old playmaker. But Chelsea, who didn’t spend last year because of a transfer ban, have kept money aside for exactly this kind of rainy day.

THE LIKELY LEAVERS

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to a Premier League rival)

Grealish’s goal on Sunday which kept Villa in the Premier League has added an element of doubt to his departure, but the overall feeling is that he will still leave. Manchester United have been long-term admirers, with Tottenham and Everton equally keen. He would cost €55m.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace to a Premier League rival)

Zaha has wanted to leave for two years and has already seen a deal to Everton fall through. This time Palace know he’ll definitely go. The only question is who has the money? He wants to stay in England so Tottenham, Arsenal, and Leicester are candidates, plus Newcastle should their new owners spend big.

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth to Man City or Man United)

The Cherries centre-half won’t be hanging around in the Championship following relegation, and City have been long-time admirers. Reports now suggest United are ready to challenge their neighbours, but his former club Chelsea have first option.

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham to abroad)

The talented midfielder is one of the players David Moyes plans to move on to make way for younger talent. There will be interest from Europe, but he’s certainly good enough to stay in England. There will surely be bids.

THE WAVERERS

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

There’s always a ‘will-he, won’t-he’ transfer saga at Arsenal, it wouldn’t be summer without it. This time the signs look better for Gunners fans because reports inside the Emirates suggest talks are going well and Aubameyang wants to stay. But big clubs are watching.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

You can pretty much cut and paste all the previous Ozil speculation here. He doesn’t look in favour at the Emirates and there are mid-sized clubs, especially in Turkey, willing to buy him. But for some reason the German wants to hang on until is contract is up.

Declan Rice (West Ham to Chelsea)

Frank Lampard would love to sign the midfielder who began his career as a youngster at Stamford Bridge. But it will take big money, West Ham don’t want to sell and Chelsea have already spent most of their budget. Man United could also be late comers to the party.

Ben Chilwell (Leicester to one of the big four)

This transfer rumour has been going on for months, with Man United and Chelsea regularly linked. But Leicester want Chilwell to stay and they are offering big money to tempt him. This one could go the distance.

THE EUROPEAN ARRIVERS

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Man United)

United have made no secret of their desire to sign former City starlet Sancho – the latest unconfirmed reports suggest they have had an initial bid turned down. That was just an openerm with Dortmund wanting at least €100m.

Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid to Arsenal)

It’s been a long old chase for Arsenal when it comes to Partey, having failed to sign him last summer. Now they must do it with even less money in the pot and perhaps by offering Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi in part exchange. Not a simple deal.

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona to the Premier League)

Having spent last season on loan to Bayern Munich it’s clear Coutinho’s time at Barca is over; but finding another club won’t be easy. He comes with big wages and a hefty fee – plus a dwindling reputation after failing to recreate his Liverpool form since leaving Anfield. Newcastle want him, others have cast a glance but not made a move. Real's James Rodriguez is in a similar position.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli to Man City)

City have already had one bid for the 29-year-old defender turned down by Napoli this week, but the Italians are willing to sell and a deal looks probable.

THE EFL CONTENDERS

Said Benrahma (Brentford)

An Algerian winger rated the best player in the Championship, with outreagous skills and an eye for both goals and assists. Valued at €30m and wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and West Ham.

Eberechi Eze (QPR)

A highly-skilful attacking midfielder who is being tracked by West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Tottenham. He'd cost €20m.

THE STAYERS

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

It's been a drawn out process but all the signs are that United's bid to keep Pogba is close to completion, putting an end to one of the longest-running transfer sagas. Not done, not dusted, but close.

James Maddison (Leicester City)

The Man United target has already signed a new 'double your money' contract according to some reports, although Leicester are yet to confirm.

THE LONG-SHOTTERS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan to Leeds)

The idea of Ibra at Leeds is a tantalising one because even at the age of 38 he brings guaranteed glamour, drama and goals. But this latest rumour could just be a tactic to force Milan’s hand on an extended contract. Leeds have also been linked with Edison Cavani but do they really have the money?

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid to the Premier League)

This surely has to be the summer when Bale finally leaves the Bernabeu, having been denied a move to China last year. But where can he go? Tottenham, who have first refusal on a deal, don’t seem interested. China or Qatar look more likely then England unless there's a last minute scramble.

Adama Traore (Wolves to one of the big four)

The skilful, powerful, and dynamic winger is not officially for sale and it would take a big bid to tempt ambitious Wolves. But Liverpool have been linked and he’d be a useful addition for the champions.

THE MANAGERS

Sean Dyche (Burnley to Premier League rival)

Dyche has refused to pledge his long-term future to Burnley (although who would when you’re negotiating a new contract). Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace are the only clubs realistically considering a new manager.

Eddie Howe (Bournemouth to Premier League)

Another boss with great pedigree but few options. Bournemouth may feel they need a new focus after relegation but not too many Premier League clubs are in the hunt. Maybe Wolves if they ever lost Nuno Espirito Santo.