Season in guff: 'That goal took the wind out of their stuffing'

Gary Breen was unhappy with Freddie’s softly softly approach:

“Ljungberg made no effort to get up and castrate his players.”

Steve McManaman’s circuitous route:

“We all have to lose in semi-finals to make it to finals.”

Way too much information on Nick Pope from Efan Ekoku:

"Turns out he is pretty special between the sheets....between the sticks.”

Micah Richards: “Sterling’s got that low sense of gravity.” — dangerhere.com (@dangerhere) July 2, 2020

Lawro saw his chance:

“If you can make chances against Man City, you’ll always have a chance to score.”

Damien Delaney’s gun laws:

"You can't shoot a leopard for having spots."

Denise O'Sullivan hoped the Tallaght crowd could be the Irish women’s... “12th man”.

Alex Rae was blown away:

“That second goal has really knocked the wind out of their stuffing.”

Phil Neville opened his England women’s team up to eligibility questions:

“There was a girl there that played without fear. She’s literally a bull.”

Rob Phillips’ worst case scenario:

If they lose this now it’ll almost feel like a defeat.

Not all is as it seems for Ian Darke:

“He has been a Trojan horse in midfield.”

Steve McManaman chanced his arm:

“It won’t go down as a chance but what an opportunity.”

Micah Richards was on fire:

“David Silva is the new hero. The only player who could take that mantelpiece is De Bruyne.”

Garth Crooks warned:

“Mistakes will be made, make no mistake.”

Kevin Maguire got his priorities right:

“You don’t have to throw all the bathwater out with the baby.”

Adrian Healy is a sucker for tradition:

“Inter Miami meets Orlando City for the first time in this traditional Florida derby.”

Clinton Morrisson didn’t ask for much:

“Villa will want to keep at least 11 on the field today.”

Ian Abraham kept the wolf from the door:

“Brentford, to use the old rhyming children’s story; they’ve huffed and puffed like the three bears and can’t blow the house down.”

Ian Wright went round in circles:

“It’s one of them days when you just say ‘it’s one of them days’.”

Read all about it from Stuart Pearce:

“He’s like a rabbit in the headlines.”

Graham Hunter turned Guardiola’s schedule upside down:

“Pep doesn't go home every night and cry into his Weetabix.”

Posture with Jermaine Jenas:

“They can walk out of here with their chests held high.”

Georgie Bingham saw little respite for Chelsea:

“Frank Lampard knows his team will go through dips and troughs.”

Paul Merson summed up Arsenal’s problems:

The Arsenal’s gone out of the Arsenal. People used to say ‘this is the Arsenal’. That’s gone.

Stuart Pearce feared increased awareness of brain injury was of limited value to Jeff Astle, dead 17 years:

“It’s good that it’s being highlighted now, whether it’s too late for people like Jeff?”

Jamie O’Hara wanted more senseless destruction from Manchester United:

“They haven’t been blowing up any trees.”

Niall Quinn shone a light on female officials:

“There’s reward for ladies at the end of the tunnel.”

Darren Fletcher explained why Liverpool’s stand-in keeper was fluffing his clearances:

“It’s a big moment for Adrian, who has stepped into those gigantic gloves of Allison.”

Kris Boyd spotted a problem:

“Nobody wants to be going and watching their team behind closed doors.”

Martin Keown identified why cup success is difficult to achieve:

"Every team wants to play at Wembley, but so does every other team.”

Blink and you’ll miss it, Steve Bruce:

"You just stick it in the back of the net, you can do it with your eyes folded."