Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid set to go ahead as planned

The British Government removed Spain from its list of safe countries on Saturday meaning arrivals from there into the UK must now isolate for 14 days.
Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid set to go ahead as planned
Manchester City v FC Schalke 04 – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 16:29 PM
Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid next month is set to go ahead as planned despite reimposed quarantine rules on travellers from Spain.

The British Government removed Spain from its list of safe countries on Saturday meaning arrivals from there into the UK must now isolate for 14 days.

However, selected sporting events were recently granted separate exemptions from Covid-19 related quarantine measures – including City’s Champions League last-16 second leg – and the PA news agency understands that has not changed.

City and UEFA are continuing to plan for the game to be played at the Etihad Stadium on August 7, although the European governing body has always reserved the right to move venues.

Pep Guardiola can plan for the Champions League as normal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Quarantine exemptions announced by the British Government on July 5 were for people “essential to staging events”, including the sports stars, event officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and incoming members of the media.

In return governing bodies and event organisers must observe “stringent protocols” with exempted individuals remaining in “controlled ‘bubbled’ environments behind closed doors”.

This would also allow events such as the two planned Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone and the snooker World Championships to go ahead.

City will carry a 2-1 aggregate lead into the rearranged clash with Real after victory in the Bernabeu in February.

More in this section

Marouane Fellaini File Photo Marouane Fellaini fires stunning eight-minute hat-trick for Shandong Luneng
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Mikel Arteta: I could write a book about my first six months at Arsenal
Manchester City Training and Press Conference Drive to progress in Champions League is motivation enough – Pep Guardiola
man cityreal madridplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up