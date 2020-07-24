Premier League final day: All the Champions League and relegation permutations

What's at stake this weekend?
Premier League final day: All the Champions League and relegation permutations
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard during the Premier League match at Old Trafford
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 16:04 PM
Martyn Herman

MANCHESTER UNITED (3rd) 

- Since United play fifth-placed Leicester, a win or a draw will ensure a top-four finish.

- United can still qualify for the Champions League if they lose as long as Chelsea also lose to Wolverhampton Wanderers and United’s advantage on goal difference (+15 over Chelsea) is maintained.

CHELSEA (4th) 

- Chelsea will finish in the top four with a win or a draw against Wolves.

- If Chelsea lose to Wolves, they will qualify if United beat Leicester.

LEICESTER (5th) 

- A win will leapfrog United and seal a top four spot.

- If Leicester draw with United and Chelsea lose to Wolves, Leicester will qualify on goal difference.

- A defeat for Leicester will see them miss out on the Champions League.

ASTON VILLA (17th) 

- Villa stay up if they win at West Ham and Watford do not win away at Arsenal by at least two goals more

- If Villa draw, they will stay up if Watford do not win.

- If Villa lose, they could stay up if Watford also lose (providing Villa don’t lose by a margin at least two goals greater than Watford or providing their goal difference and goals scored are not identical to Watford’s) and Bournemouth do not beat Everton away.

WATFORD (18th) 

- Watford will stay up if they beat Arsenal and if Villa lose or draw at West Ham.

- If Watford lose, they could stay up if Villa also lose by at least a two-goal greater margin and if Bournemouth fail to win.

- If Villa win, Watford must also win by a two-goal greater margin 

BOURNEMOUTH (19th) 

- Bournemouth must win at Everton and hope Villa and Watford both lose. All three would then be on 34 points but Bournemouth’s goal difference would be better.

- A draw or a loss will see Bournemouth go down regardless of the other results.

More in this section

Barretstown Unveiled as Charity Partner to Women's National League Maria O’Sullivan says Cork City fans must be patient
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Old Trafford Premier League clubs hope to trial games in front of fans before September start
Manchester United v Chelsea - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Unflappable Solskjaer sets the right tone ahead of pivotal Leicester trip

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up