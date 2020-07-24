Premier League final day: All the Champions League and relegation permutations

MANCHESTER UNITED (3rd)

- Since United play fifth-placed Leicester, a win or a draw will ensure a top-four finish.

- United can still qualify for the Champions League if they lose as long as Chelsea also lose to Wolverhampton Wanderers and United’s advantage on goal difference (+15 over Chelsea) is maintained.

CHELSEA (4th)

- Chelsea will finish in the top four with a win or a draw against Wolves.

- If Chelsea lose to Wolves, they will qualify if United beat Leicester.

LEICESTER (5th)

- A win will leapfrog United and seal a top four spot.

- If Leicester draw with United and Chelsea lose to Wolves, Leicester will qualify on goal difference.

- A defeat for Leicester will see them miss out on the Champions League.

ASTON VILLA (17th)

- Villa stay up if they win at West Ham and Watford do not win away at Arsenal by at least two goals more

- If Villa draw, they will stay up if Watford do not win.

- If Villa lose, they could stay up if Watford also lose (providing Villa don’t lose by a margin at least two goals greater than Watford or providing their goal difference and goals scored are not identical to Watford’s) and Bournemouth do not beat Everton away.

WATFORD (18th)

- Watford will stay up if they beat Arsenal and if Villa lose or draw at West Ham.

- If Watford lose, they could stay up if Villa also lose by at least a two-goal greater margin and if Bournemouth fail to win.

- If Villa win, Watford must also win by a two-goal greater margin

BOURNEMOUTH (19th)

- Bournemouth must win at Everton and hope Villa and Watford both lose. All three would then be on 34 points but Bournemouth’s goal difference would be better.

- A draw or a loss will see Bournemouth go down regardless of the other results.