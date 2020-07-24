2020-21 Premier League season to begin on September 12

End of 2019/20 Premier League Season Package
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 14:48 PM
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on September 12, the league has announced.

The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders’ meeting of this season on Friday, with the final round of games taking place on Sunday.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

