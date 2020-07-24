Dejan Lovren close to clinching £10.9 million move to Zenit St Petersburg

Dejan Lovren close to clinching £10.9 million move to Zenit St Petersburg

The Croatia international has spent six seasons at Anfield but has made just 15 appearances this season.

Friday, July 24, 2020 - 11:55 AM
Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is close to signing for Zenit St Petersburg in a £10.9million deal.

The Croatia international has spent six seasons at Anfield but has made just 15 appearances this season, falling to fourth-choice centre-back in the pecking order behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Lovren was set to enter the final year of his contract and although Liverpool have an option to extend that by a further 12 months PA understands the centre-back looks set to move on.

After last summer’s Champions League victory Lovren was linked with a summer move but opted to stay despite him no longer being first choice.

In the last couple of years he has been plagued by untimely and niggly injuries which have kept him out at key periods.

The 31-year-old last started a match in February, Liverpool’s first league defeat of the campaign at Watford, and his longest consecutive run of games this season is four back in December.

More in this section

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard ‘has to learn’ from ‘arrogant’ jibe
End of 2019/20 Premier League Season Package 2020-21 Premier League season to begin on September 12
Jose Mourinho File Photo Jose Mourinho confident Tottenham can deliver in summer transfer window
liverpoolplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up