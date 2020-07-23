Football rumours from the media: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to land big-money contract to stay at Arsenal

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 09:20 AM
PA Sport Staff
What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly eager to step up their campaign to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Emirates Stadium. According to The Daily Telegraph, the Gunners are set to offer the 31-year-old striker a new contract worth about £250,000 a week plus bonuses.

Another Pierre making the transfer rumour round-up is Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Guardian reports Tottenham are confident of swooping in to sign the 24-year-old – despite Everton already having a £25m bid for the Denmark international accepted.

Steven Gerrard has reportedly turned down an offer to take the reigns at Bristol City (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Bristol Post says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has turned down an offer to lead Bristol City. The decision leaves the Robins still in pursuit of a new head coach while suggesting Gerrard is happy to continue calling Ibrox Stadium home.

Borussia Dortmund are believed to be keeping a close eye on Werder Bremen’s Kosovo winger Milot Rashica. The Daily Telegraph reports Dortmund have already begun looking at potential replacements for Manchester United-linked Jadon Sancho, with 24-year-old Rashica leading the way.

Japhet Tanganga is believed to be close to re-signing with Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Japhet Tanganga: The 21-year-old defender is close to signing a new contract with Tottenham, reports The Independent.

Ruben Semedo: Porto are preparing a £6.3m bid for the Olympiakos defender, according to Sport 24.

