Liverpool fans gather outside Anfield to celebrate title win despite warnings

Liverpool v Chelsea – Premier League – Anfield
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 22:28 PM
Eleanor Barlow, PA

Liverpool fans have gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club’s Premier League win despite warnings to stay at home.

A heavy police presence was in force outside the stadium as the club played Chelsea on Wednesday night in their final home game of the season.

Police introduced a 48-hour dispersal zone around the ground in anticipation of crowds gathering as the trophy was lifted in the empty stadium.

Much of the stadium was fenced off but by 9.45pm a large group had gathered in the road outside the Kop end with flags and flares.

Police vans lined the road and officers stood in cordons.

Fireworks were set off in the street and fans stood on hoardings.

Thousands of supporters celebrated outside Anfield last month when the team’s first top-flight title in 30 years was confirmed and huge numbers gathered at the city’s Pier Head the following night, where police reported violent confrontations.

Superintendent Dave Charnock said: “We’re aware of the significant impact that anti-social behaviour can have on individuals and communities, and we will be targeting people we suspect of being involved in this type of behaviour in the area.

“To the vast majority of law-abiding members of the community and Liverpool fans, I just want to remind them that this order is not about bothering people going about their legitimate daily business.

“We would like to thank the vast majority of you who are adhering to the restrictions currently in place to protect the wider community as well as those who are continuing to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour and reporting it to us.

“It has never been more important than now to ensure that we all follow Government advice to ensure the safety of those living in Merseyside.”

Ahead of the match, police had joined with the club, council and supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly to ask people to celebrate at home.

