Assured O'Shea in dreamland as Baggies reach Premier League
West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley celebrates promotion at the end of the game after the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. 
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 21:37 PM
REPUBLIC of Ireland under-21 international defender Dara O'Shea completed his remarkable journey to the Premier League as West Bromwich Albion sealed promotion thanks to a 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns.

O'Shea, 21, was playing on-loan at Exeter City last season but can now look forward to walking out at the likes of Old Trafford and Anfield next season.

O'Shea had been expecting to spend this season out on-loan as well but as soon as Slaven Bilic was appointed as manager last summer he promoted the Dubliner into his first-team squad and it wasn't much longer before he signed a new three-and-a-half year contract.

O'Shea has been converted to a full-back by Bilic and gave another assured display against Rangers as promotion was sealed during a nervous night in the West Midlands when Albion owed a huge debt to Barnsley.

Barnsley's shock win at Brentford meant that a point was good enough to clinch promotion.

O'Shea's promotion dream had initially looked set to be dashed by fellow Irishman Ryan Manning who gave Rangers a shock 34th minute lead with his fifth goal of the season.

When Manning picked up the ball on the edge of the Albion area his first shocked was blocked but his second low left-foot drive whistled past the outstretched handed of Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and just inside hie near post.

Fortunately for Albion they were able to get back on to level terms before half-time.

Ireland international Callum Robinson, who was recalled to the side for only his second start since the season resumed, had a hand in Grady Diangana's 44th minute strike playing a neat through ball that the West Ham loanee latched on to before slamming his low drive through the legs of Lumley.

Albion needed a fast start to the second-half and they got it when Diangana swept in a left-wing cross and the unmarked Robinson was on the edge of the six-yard box to steer home a close range finish after 49 minutes,.

Robinson then had two excellent chances to make the game safe but he flashed one shot wide and then saw a second saved by Lumley.

They were costly misses as Rangers stunned Albion with a 61st minute equaliser when Eberechi Eze raced on to a Yoann Barbett before lofting a shot over Johnstone.

But Barnsley's 2-1 win at Griffin Park ensured the draw took Albion back into the Premier League.

