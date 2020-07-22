WatchLOI: FAI launch streaming service for Airtricity League

The FAI have launched a new streaming service for the League of Ireland.

WatchLOI is now live and will allow fans to watch Premier Division game from the Airtricity League.

It is the league’s first streaming service and will be available to fans across the world.

The FAI and RTÉ Sport, in collaboration with GAAGO, have partnered to deliver the “world class streaming platform”.

Seasons passes, which as now on sale, cost €55 for supporters in Ireland and €69 for the rest of the world.

The FAI are covering the production costs for the streaming service and that “ all revenue from the platform will be split between the clubs”.

A statement said: “It will be the perfect way for supporters to support their club with revenue created set to go to each club and with over 55+ matches set to be on the platform, it is also great value.”

The Airtricity League is due to restart on July 31. The clash of Derry and Sligo will be the first match to be streamed on the service.

The service will stream every Premier Division fixture, as well as selected Extra.ie FAI Cup matches.

On the Island of Ireland, all matches apart from those shown live on Eir Sport are available via the platform. Outside the Island of Ireland, every match is available.

They will be live-streamed with RTÉ Sport's cameras and commentary team “set to create a fantastic production for supporters to enjoy.”

FAI Commercial & Marketing Director Mark Russell said: “We're absolutely delighted to launch our new streaming service, WatchLOI.

"Working with RTÉ Sport and GAAGO will guarantee that we will have a best-in-class product which SSE Airtricity League supporters will be able to enjoy around the world.

"Especially with Covid-19 restrictions, this is the ideal time to launch this service but with the revenue it will generate for the clubs, this is also a major moment for the league and a fantastic opportunity to promote and enhance the domestic game in Ireland."

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport at RTÉ, said: "In these uncertain times, when dedicated fans are unable to attend games in large numbers, we are delighted to bring the games directly to them via WatchLOI.

"This is a chance for the whole of the Irish footballing family to get behind the SSE Airtricity League and lend their support in every way to the clubs as the heartbeat of the association."