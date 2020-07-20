Jack Charlton family thankful for Irish support and sympathy

Ahead of Jack Charlton's funeral at 12.30pm on Tuesday, his family have thanked Irish people for their sympathy and solidarity for 'Big Jack'.

Almost 20,000 fans have signed the virtual Book of Condolences at FAI.ie and the FAI is in talks with the Charlton family about a memorial when COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

“On behalf of my mother Pat and all the Charlton family, I want to thank everyone in Ireland who has offered us so much support and sympathy to us at this very difficult time. It is very much appreciated,” said Jack’s son John.

Together with supporter groups, the FAI is calling on Ireland fans to wear green on Tuesday as Charlton's funeral takes place in Newcastle. They have also asked all Irish radio stations to play Ireland's 1990 anthem ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ at 12.30pm to coincide with the service.

“The support from the supporters and the nation has been incredible as we bid to give Jack a fitting send-off,” said FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

“Jack did so much for all of us, players and fans alike, and ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ is an appropriate way to say goodbye on Tuesday when we can all wear our green shirts with pride as well as sadness.

“We will honour Jack’s memory in the future when the COVID-19 restrictions have eased but I know the Ireland fans will give him the send-off he deserves tomorrow.”

“We can’t be there with Jack’s family on Tuesday but I will be wearing green to remember the great man,” added Charlton's former captain Mick McCarthy.

“Jack did so much for Ireland. He brought so much joy and success to our country and I know Jack’s Army will say goodbye in the style he deserves.”

You Boys In Green supporters group member Tony Considine said: “It will be fantastic for the nation to hold its breath to the soundtrack of Jack’s voice one final time. It feels fitting to send such a legend off with the wearing of the green.”

YBIG have also suggested that any fans who wish to mark Jack's passing by way of charity can do so by making an 'In Memory' donation through the Irish Cancer Society's website.