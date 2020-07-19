Gracious Guardiola: 'Maybe we learned from Arteta'

FA Cup semi-final: Arsenal 2 Manchester City 0

CHURLISH to suggest it was actually Pep Guardiola who put the cones out at Manchester City, but there is little doubt that was the week that defined Mikel Arteta's potential as a football coach.

After a relatively meaningless, yet wholly impressive, victory over Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool champions in midweek, this was the first true test of Arteta's managerial mettle since he left the comfort of working alongside Guardiola at City to be the main man at Arsenal at the turn of the year.

Arsenal were humiliated at the Etihad in the first Premier League lockdown match, Arteta's reputation tarnished by a defensive display embodied by David Luiz's errors and sending off.

It meant Arsenal had lost their last seven meetings with Manchester City by an aggregate score of 20-2. Yet Arteta's reaction was to reward the Brazilian defender with love, support, extra coaching and a new contract.

Luiz's brilliance in the Liverpool victory aside, many feared the worse for Arteta's Arsenal when it came to this next and most significant meeting between apprentice and master.

City started and finished well, enjoying around 70% of possession just as Liverpool had a few days before them, but goals win games and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 19th and 71st-minute beauties deservedly settle this historic FA Cup semi-final.

Guardiola magnanimously agreed afterwards that Arteta had earned the right to be judged as a boss in his own right and not just his former pupil before giving a brief lesson why reporters and supporters alike should not read too much into statistics.

“Possession is part of the deal, but in itself it is nothing,” he stated. “It is about how many chances you create with the possession. We were not there and not ready to play a semi-final effectively for the whole match.”

For the record, City had just one shot on target from their 16 attempts and Arsenal were four for four.

Guardiola proceeded to list his friend Arteta's coaching and human skills and added: “I do not know — maybe we were the ones who learned from him.”

That telling phrase echoed the sentiments of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, one time mentor of a young Guardiola, after he was vanquished by his Barcelona side in a Spanish Cup Final.

Relegation-threatened Watford might be pleased to read the City boss's only concern now is their Real Madrid Champions League tie next month and not tomorrow night's Premier League encounter as he bids to end the season with a trophy he is yet to win in England.

Arteta, meanwhile, can look ahead to football's first August FA Cup Final at a time when teams would normally be completing pre-season and a Community Shield match at Wembley.

A summer final is a novelty but this will be Arsenal's record 21st decider of a competition they have already won 13 times, more than any other side. Banners celebrating each of those Cup Final wins filled the 'Arsenal end' of an eerily empty 90,000 capacity Wembley stadium.

“For me it is a huge win because our obligation with this club is to fight for silverware, to be with the top teams,” Arteta acknowledged afterwards.

“We have reached the final. I put that pressure on myself to achieve that so to beat the best team in the country is great.”

Playing down his tactical victory, the youngest manager in the Premier League (the Spaniard is only 38), added: “ Every game has a different plan. We have to be very analytical and realistic with our options, where they are and how we can make them better. The resilience we showed at the back was enormous and the efficiency up top as well, because you need that.

“How have I achieved that? A lot of talking to them, showing them images, doing individual work. And then they are so willing. They want to ask questions, they want to do more and more and when that happens normally, and slowly, you keep improving.

“The challenge is to do that for long periods in a season. From now we have a challenge, after a beautiful week winning against the best two teams in Europe in my opinion. How do we react? Do we back off, or do we go again and are we ready to play against Aston Villa on Tuesday.”

Arteta concluded by reasserting his belief that he can persuade Aubameyang to sign a new deal and be able to reshape his squad this summer whatever budget is available and irrespective of whether Arsenal are in Europe next season.

Recent signings such as Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney were among the star performers at the weekend, as well as unexpectedly rekindled talents as as Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka.

“I don’t think we should bring players that need a lot of convincing,” he said. “The feeling I get when I talk to a lot of people is that the players still want to come to the club because of the history, the way we do things, our values, the fans we have, our stadium. That’s a really attractive thing, that’s my feeling.” :

ARSENAL: Martinez 7, Bellerin 6, Mustafi 7 (Holding 87), Luiz 8, Tierney 8, Maitland-Niles 7, Ceballos 6 (Kolasinac 88), Xhaka 8, Pepe 7 (Willock 72), Lacazette 6 (Torreira 78), Aubameyang 8.

Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Smith, Nelson, Saka

MAN CITY: Ederson 7, Walker 6, Garcia 6, Laporte 6, Mendy 5, Gundogan 5 (Rodri 66), De Bruyne 6, D Silva 6 (Fernandinho 87), Mahrez 5 (Foden 66), Jesus 5, Sterling 6.

Subs: Carson, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Cancelo, Otamendi.

Referee: Jon Moss 7