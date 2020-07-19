Mikel Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay

Mikel Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay
Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Mark Mann Bryans, PA

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Fine displays throughout the team ensured a win against the odds for Arteta’s side, who also beat new Premier League champions Liverpool three days ago.

Aubameyang was rested for that game but returned to the side at Wembley with devastating effect, a fine first-half finish added to with a coolly taken second with 20 minutes remaining.

The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer and is yet to agree fresh terms as Arsenal languish 10th in the Premier League.

But Arteta feels the Gabon international is more likely to be tempted into signing an extension if the club can continue to put in such displays.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta said.

“As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction

Mikel Arteta on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes.

“Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.”

Arsenal – who will face either Chelsea or Manchester United in the final on August 1 – could still sneak into Europe through the league given their surprise win over all-conquering Liverpool.

“We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days,” added former City assistant Arteta.

“To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”

While City surrendered their Premier League title and can no longer retain the FA Cup, they did keep hold of the Carabao Cup and still have a chance of winning the Champions League.

Guardiola, however, has warned his players they will need to be better than they were in defeat here if they are to advance past Real Madrid – who they meet in Manchester in the second-leg of their round of 16 clash next month.

“We struggled to play at our level. It doesn’t take a genius to realise we have to raise our standards against Madrid if we want to have any chance to go through,” he said, despite his side holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

“I don’t have to tell them, they have to know it – we felt it.

“We know the standards that we have to be at in these kind of competitions and maybe we will learn it, maybe not.

“The last game against Bournemouth was not good and today the first half was not good.”

More in this section

Soccer - Capital One Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield Jose Mourinho deserves more respect from critics says Brendan Rodgers
Arsenal v Manchester City - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double stuns City and takes Arsenal into FA Cup final
Norwich City v Burnley - Premier League - Carrow Road Burnley cruise past nine-man Norwich to keep European hopes alive
arsenalquotesplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up